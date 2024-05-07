'I cannot leave the industry...': Kangana Ranaut on working in Bollywood post Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana was last seen in aerial actioner, Tejas.

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut, who is contesting Lok Sabha elections from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency seat this year, recently informed that she is not leaving the film industry post polls. In a talk with news agency ANI, she said, ''I cannot leave the industry right now as many of my films are pending.''

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Kangana from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The decision of Kangana Ranaut to contest from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, a region with historical political significance, adds a layer of intrigue to the Lok Sabha elections. Mandi, known as a stronghold of the Congress party, presents a formidable challenge for Ranaut as she steps into the political arena.

The upcoming polls in Himachal Pradesh, scheduled for June 1, will not only witness the electoral battle for four Lok Sabha seats but also entail the contest for six Assembly seats that fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLAs.

The BJP, aiming to maintain its dominance in the region, eyes victory once again after securing all four LS seats in 2019. The anticipation surrounding the election results will culminate in the counting process slated for June 4.

The Mandi constituency, in particular, holds symbolic significance, being considered a bastion of the late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's family. The seat, currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's wife, witnessed a by-elections in 2021 following the demise of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in aerial actioner, Tejas. She has a couple of big projects in her kitty including her directorial Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and late actor Satish Kaushik.

