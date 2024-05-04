Heeramandi The Diamond Bazaar: Netizens point out factual ERRORS in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Heeramandi is streaming on Netflix.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has captivated much attention on digital platform ever since its release. The web shows has garnered both positive and negative reviews from critics as well as from the viewers. However, the series is currently trending on social media for its alleged historical and factual inaccuracies. Check out some of the reactions of netizens, who have pointed out the errors in the web series.

A X (formerly Twitter) user named Hamd Nawaz wrote, ''Just watched Heeramandi. Found everything but heermandi in it.I mean either you don’t set your story in 1940’s Lahore, or if you do- you don’t set it in Agra’s landscape Delhi Urdu, Lakhnavi dresses and 1840’s vibe.''

''To begin with, where exactly is it set? Lake Como? Amalfi Coast? The most evident landmark still visible from every building in today’s remnants of Heera Mandi is the Shahi Qilla-Grand Mosque’s doom and minarets skyline. If you call it Lahore, show Lahore,'' she added.

Another one questioned the essence of their Lahori culture in the series and wrote, ''The makers of #Heeramandi forgot that Heeramandi is in LHR and is located in Punjab. It doesn't matter how educated courtesans were then; they were still Punjabi. It seems like Sanjay wanted to tell the story of the people of Lukhnow settled in Lahore.''

Another one wrote, ''Among other things,terribly disappointed that after all that focus on #costumes&jewellery,with a Rs200 crore budget,SLB couldn't get the cut of an Englishman's #suit right. Check out #Gandhi-suits are either double-breasted or with waistcoat(credit to hubby's sharp.''

A user questioned its language and dialogues and wrote, ''Having just watched #Heeramandi , I noticed everything but the true essence of #Heeramandi. If the story is set in 1940s Lahore, it should have authentically reflected the city's landscape, language, #urdu fashion, and atmosphere of that time.''

For the unversed, Heeramandi features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. Whereas Fardeen Khan will be seen making a comeback after 14 years with this series.

