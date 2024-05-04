Nayanthara to replace Kareena Kapoor Khan in Yash-starrer Toxic? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Toxic stars Yash in the lead role.

Toxic, starring KGF fame Yash in the lead role, is one of the highly-awaited flicks of the actor. Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was reportedly roped in to play the female lead in the film. Now, the latest report suggests that Nayathara has replaced Kareena for the role. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Toxic director Geethu Mohandas and actress Nayanthara are in talks for the role and have held multiple meeting regarding the movie.

''Nayanthara has shown her interest in doing Toxic and the logistics are being figured out at this point in time. It’s a well-sketched character of a sister and suits her image of a strong woman. Nayanthara is impressed that Geethu Mohandas has written such a strong character for a female and she is connecting well with her vision,'' Pinkvilla reported quoting a source.

''The talks are on, and the team is working collectively to get the logistics in place. If everything goes well, the makers will have Nayanthara on board in a fortnight,'' the source added.

Earlier this week, reports of Kareena quitting the film were circulating online. As per a Pinkvilla report, Kareena walked out of the film citing date issues. ''Toxic has a strong sibling emotion, and the part of the sister is very crucial to the narrative, warranting the presence of a top star. The makers are looking to cast actresses with Pan India presence for the part,'' a source told the media portal.

For the unversed, a motion poster of Toxic was released in late December last year. In this motion poster, Yash was seen wearing a cowboy hat on his head, holding a cigarette in his mouth and holding a gun on his shoulder. Although his face was not clearly visible. Perhaps this was done because the makers did not want his look to be out of the film.

