Jugal Hansraj joins Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt in an upcoming action thriller

Jugal Hansraj who began his career as a child actor in films including Karma and Sulatant has come a long way in Bollywood. The actor carved his niche by showcasing his brilliant acting skills in various genres. The makers, Lionsgate made an announcement in which Jugal Hansraj is the latest addition in an upcoming action thriller project.

Jugal Hansraj will feature alongside Suniel Shetty and Pooja Bhatt in the yet-untitled project. The makers took to Instagram and shared the first look of Jugal Hansraj and wrote in the caption, "In a world where motives are hidden and chaos reigns, he is ready to burn. Venturing into unchartered territory for the first time with this role, in an upcoming project with @lionsgatendia".

Jugal Hansraj's rough and rugged look has captured the attention of celebrities as well as fans. Actor Rohit Saraf commented, "Insaneeeeee". Pooja Bhatt who will be part of this untitled project too commented fire emojis. Nargis Fakhri too commented, "Wow...this look".Fans couldn't contain their excitement and are very eager for this upcoming project. One user wrote, "Yes finally sir, I am very very excited". Another user wrote, "I really admire you, sir, really fan since I was little 6 years old, greetings from your Indonesian fans".

According to a report in PTI, he said, he is excited to explore his "dark and sinister side" with the new role. Exploring a dark and sinister side in this new role has been both exciting and challenging for me. It's like venturing into uncharted territory. I'm eagerly looking forward to sharing this journey with the audience and watching how it all unfolds. "

It is currently not known whether the project is a film or a series. For the unversed, the actor was most recently seen in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action film "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", which was released in theatres in April this year. Jugal Hansraj has worked in several popular films including Loha, Papa Kehtey Hai, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Salaam Namaste, Aaja Nachle, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, Shiv Shastri Balboa, Lust Stories 2 and Soggadu among others. He has also been featured in shows including Karishma-The Miracles of Destiny, Rishta.com, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Mismatched.

