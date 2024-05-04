Shaitaan OTT release: When and where to watch the Ajay Devgn-starrer

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Shaitaan was released in cinemas on March 8, 2024.

Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and Ra Madhavan in the lead roles, is all set to premiere on digital platform. Streaming giant Netflix on Friday announced the release date of the supernatural thriller on its official social media platforms. Sharing the poster of the film on Instagram on Friday, Netflix wrote, ''Ghar ke darwaze band rakhna, kahi Shaitaan na aa jaye. Shaitaan starts streaming midnight, on Netflix!''

See the post:

Box office report

Released on March 8, Shaitaan has completed eight successful weeks in theatres. The film opened to a good start and minted Rs 14.75 nett in Indian on its first day of theatrical release. Despite several films. In its first week, the film earned nearly Rs 80 crore in India and was declared the first blockbuster of 2024.

More deets about the film

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the Gujarati horror film Vash, which was released last year. Janki Bodiwala, who played the role of Ajay Devgn's on-screen daughter, has also played the same role in the Vash. The cast includes R Madhavan in a negative role, while Ajay and Jyothika play Janki's on-screen parents. Moreover, Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak are also producing this film.

Movie Review

In her review for Shaitaan, India TV's Jawa Dwivedie wrote, ''Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's supernatural thriller Shaitaan is worth watching at least once. With star-cast and stellar performances, the film has strengthened the predictable story. Vikas Bahl has showcased the right emotions in the film. With the father being helpless, the mother taking the form of Durga is shown brilliantly. Every single scene is worth it.''

