Rajasthan: Six of family killed, two injured in road accident in Sawai Madhopur

According to police, the accident took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Banas River Bridge. The family was on their way to pray at a Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Sawai Madhopur Updated on: May 05, 2024 11:25 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Sawai MadhopurAt least six members of a family lost their lives, while two others sustained injuries when their car was hit by another vehicle in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Sunday, said police. The accident took place near the Banas River bridge on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

According to the police, the family was en route to a Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur to offer prayers. Sub-Inspector at Bonli police station, Dharampal Singh, said, "Six members of a family were killed and two injured in the accident after an unidentified vehicle hit their car." 

Police reported that among those who tragically lost their lives in the accident were Manish Sharma and his wife Anita, Kailash Sharma and his wife Santosh, and Satish Sharma and his wife Poonam. Their children, Manan and Deepali, who sustained injuries, have been hospitalised.

Police have initiated a search to apprehend the owner of the vehicle responsible for colliding with the car. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, which will be conducted once the family members arrive.

This is a breaking story.

(With PTI inputs)

 

