Six killed, two injured after two cars collide in Maharashtra's Akola district

In a tragic incident at least six individuals, including two infants, lost their lives in a collision between two cars in Maharashtra’s Akola district on Friday. Among the victims were relatives of Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Kiran Sarnaik, representing the Amravati Teacher constituency.

According to police reports, the collision occurred in the afternoon when an SUV carrying Raghuveer Sarnaik (28), the MLC’s nephew, his sister, and three other relatives, was traveling towards Akola. Simultaneously, another car with four occupants was traveling in the opposite direction when the accident took place.

Police said, tragically, three of the MLC's relatives were killed in the accident, and two sustained injuries. Additionally, three occupants of the other car lost their lives too, while one individual was injured. Significantly, among the deceased were a 9-month-old child, identified as Asmira Ajinkya Amle, and a one-year-old baby.

Meanwhile, the police added, the three injured individuals have been admitted to the Government Medical College in Akola, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent to Akola Rural Hospital for autopsy.

