Four died, one critically injured in tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

Four people were killed and one critically injured in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia.

A major road accident claimed at least four lives and left one critically injured in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday night. According to police, the accident occurred on the Phephna-Buxar highway when a car lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle.

Speaking about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari stated that a Tata Safari veered out of control while it was attempting to overtake another vehicle and it further overturned after hitting a tree. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Phephna Police Station around 10:30 p.m.

Tragically, all five passengers who boarded the vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash and were rushed to the district hospital for immediate medical treatment. However, the doctors pronounced Satyendra Yadav (40), Raju Yadav (30), and Kamlesh Yadav (36) dead upon arrival. Another passenger, Ritesh Gond (32), also succumbed to his injuries while en route to a hospital in Mau district.

Moreover, the sole survivor of the accident, Chhotu Yadav (32), is currently in critical condition and has been admitted to a hospital in Varanasi for urgent medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the authorities elaborating on the details, added that they have taken custody of the bodies and initiated the necessary procedures for post-mortem examinations.