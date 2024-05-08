What is Fruitarian Diet? Know its health benefits, fruits to eat and avoid to stay hydrated this summer

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL What is Fruitarian Diet? Know its health benefits

As temperatures rise and the sun shines brighter, it's crucial to keep our bodies hydrated and nourished. One dietary approach gaining attention for its simplicity and potential health benefits is the fruitarian diet. But what exactly is it, and how can it help us stay hydrated and healthy during the summer months?

What is a Fruitarian Diet?

A fruitarian diet is a type of vegan diet that primarily consists of raw fruits, along with nuts and seeds. Fruitarianism goes beyond veganism by excluding cooked food, grains, legumes, and vegetables, focusing solely on plant-based foods that can be harvested without harming the plant, such as fruits that naturally fall from trees.

Fruitarian Diet: Health Benefits

Hydration: Fruits are not only delicious but also high in water content, making them excellent natural hydrators. They provide essential electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, helping to maintain fluid balance in the body, crucial during the scorching summer heat.

Nutrient-Rich: Fruits are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants essential for overall health. They provide a wide array of nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin A, fibre, and phytonutrients, which support immune function, digestion, and skin health.

Weight Management: Fruits are naturally low in calories and high in fibre, which can aid in weight management by promoting satiety and reducing the risk of overeating.

Digestive Health: The high fibre content in fruits supports digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. Additionally, the enzymes found in raw fruits may enhance digestion and nutrient absorption.

Boosted Energy Levels: Fruits are rich in natural sugars, such as fructose, which provide a quick and sustainable source of energy without the crash associated with refined sugars.

Fruitarian Diet: Fruits to Eat and Avoid

While all fruits contribute to hydration, some are particularly hydrating due to their high water content. Here are some fruits to include in your fruitarian diet to stay hydrated this summer:

Watermelon: With its name being a dead giveaway, watermelon is one of the most hydrating fruits, consisting of about 92% water. It's also rich in electrolytes like potassium, making it an ideal choice for hot summer days.

Cucumber: Though often overlooked as a fruit, cucumbers are extremely hydrating, with a water content of around 95%. They're also low in calories and packed with vitamins and minerals.

Oranges: Oranges are not only juicy and delicious but also high in water content and vitamin C, supporting hydration and immune function.

Berries: Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are not only hydrating but also packed with antioxidants and fibre, promoting overall health.

Pineapple: Pineapple is not only refreshing but also contains bromelain, an enzyme that aids in digestion, making it a perfect addition to a fruitarian diet.

While all fruits are hydrating, it's essential to limit or avoid dried fruits and fruit juices, as they are concentrated sources of sugar and lack the water content found in fresh fruits.

In conclusion, the fruitarian diet offers a simple yet effective way to stay hydrated and nourished during the summer months. By incorporating a variety of hydrating fruits into your diet, you can reap numerous health benefits while enjoying the delicious flavours of nature's bounty. So, next time you're feeling thirsty under the summer sun, reach for a juicy piece of fruit and let its natural goodness keep you hydrated and healthy.

