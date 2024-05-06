Want to boost immunity this summer? Try these 5 Amla-infused recipes

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try these 5 Amla-infused recipes to boost immunity

As the temperatures rise and the sun shines brighter, it's essential to keep our immunity strong to ward off any seasonal illnesses that might come our way. One powerful way to do this is by incorporating amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, into our diet. Amla is renowned for its high vitamin C content, along with other beneficial nutrients that can help bolster our immune system. Whether you prefer it in smoothies, salads, or as a flavourful addition to your meals, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the benefits of this superfood. So, let us explore five delicious and easy-to-make recipes that will not only keep you refreshed but also help boost your immunity this summer.

Amla Smoothie

Start your day on a refreshing note with an amla smoothie. Blend fresh amla, spinach, banana, and a splash of coconut water for hydration. You can also add a hint of honey or dates for sweetness. This smoothie packs a punch of vitamin C and antioxidants, making it an ideal choice for a healthy breakfast or snack.

Amla Chutney

Spice up your meals with a tangy amla chutney. Simply mix chopped amla with green chilies, ginger, garlic, and a pinch of salt. Blend everything until smooth. This versatile chutney pairs well with snacks like samosas or pakoras, or you can use it as a flavourful dip for your favourite dishes.

Amla Salad

Keep things light and refreshing with an amla salad. Combine thinly sliced amla with cucumber, carrots, and fresh herbs like cilantro and mint. Drizzle with a dressing made from lemon juice, olive oil, and a touch of black salt. This crunchy salad is not only delicious but also packed with vitamins and minerals to keep your immune system strong.

Amla Infused Water

Stay hydrated while reaping the benefits of amla by infusing your water with slices of this nutritious fruit. Simply add a few slices of fresh amla to a water pitcher and let it sit for a few hours to allow the flavours to meld. Enjoy this refreshing drink throughout the day to boost vitamin C and hydration.

Amla Rice

Elevate your rice dishes with the addition of amla. Cook rice as you normally would, then stir in finely grated amla and some toasted nuts and seeds for added crunch. The tangy flavour of amla adds a unique twist to this simple yet satisfying dish, making it a perfect side for any summer meal.

