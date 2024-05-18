Follow us on Image Source : SHUTTERSTOCK Duck Eggs vs Chicken Eggs: Which is healthier?

Eggs have long been a staple in diets around the world, praised for their versatility and nutritional value. While chicken eggs are the most commonly consumed, duck eggs are gaining popularity. This raises the question: which is healthier? Let's compare these two types of eggs based on various nutritional and culinary factors.

Nutritional Content:

Calories and Macronutrients:

Duck eggs are larger than chicken eggs, which affects their nutritional content. A typical duck egg contains around 130 calories, while a chicken egg contains about 70 calories. This difference is primarily due to the larger size and higher fat content in duck eggs.

Protein: Duck eggs have approximately 9 grams of protein compared to the 6 grams found in chicken eggs. This makes them a more protein-dense option, which can be beneficial for muscle building and repair.

Fat: Duck eggs contain about 10 grams of fat, whereas chicken eggs have around 5 grams. The fat in duck eggs is primarily healthy unsaturated fat, but they also have higher levels of cholesterol.

Vitamins and Minerals:

Duck eggs generally contain higher amounts of several vitamins and minerals compared to chicken eggs.

Vitamin B12: Essential for nerve function and the production of DNA and red blood cells, duck eggs provide more B12, which can be beneficial for vegetarians looking for non-meat sources of this vitamin.

Vitamin D: Both types of eggs are good sources of vitamin D, but duck eggs contain higher levels, supporting bone health and immune function.

Iron and Selenium: Duck eggs offer more iron, which is crucial for blood health, and selenium, an antioxidant that helps prevent cell damage.

Cholesterol and Heart Health:

One of the most significant differences between duck and chicken eggs is cholesterol. A single duck egg contains around 600 mg of cholesterol, while a chicken egg has about 185 mg. Although dietary cholesterol does not impact blood cholesterol levels for most people, those with specific health concerns like heart disease or high cholesterol might need to limit their intake of duck eggs.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids:

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for brain health and reducing inflammation. Duck eggs have a higher content of omega-3 fatty acids compared to chicken eggs. This makes them a better choice for those looking to boost their intake of these beneficial fats.

Allergenic Potential:

Egg allergies are more common in children than adults, and reactions can vary depending on the type of egg. While chicken egg allergies are more well-known, some people allergic to chicken eggs can tolerate duck eggs. However, it's essential to consult with a healthcare provider before making any dietary changes if you have an egg allergy.

Which is healthier?

Both duck and chicken eggs offer unique nutritional benefits and can be part of a healthy diet. Duck eggs are higher in several nutrients, including protein, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids, making them a nutritious option.

Choose duck eggs if: You desire a richer flavour, crave a boost of iron, vitamin B12, or folate, and don't have cholesterol concerns.

Choose chicken eggs if: You prefer a milder taste, are watching your cholesterol intake, or simply crave a classic breakfast option.

ALSO READ: Haldi Milk vs Haldi Water: Which is healthier?