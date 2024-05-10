Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Haldi Milk vs Haldi Water: Which is healthier?

Turmeric, also known as haldi, is a popular spice prized for its vibrant colour and potential health benefits. Traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine, turmeric boasts anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. But how you consume turmeric can impact how your body absorbs its goodness. Here's a breakdown of two common methods: haldi milk and haldi water.

The power of turmeric:

The key player in both beverages is curcumin, a bioactive compound in turmeric lauded for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These properties are linked to benefits like:

Reduced inflammation: Chronic inflammation is associated with various health problems. Curcumin's anti-inflammatory effects may help manage conditions like arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease.

Boosted immunity: Curcumin may help strengthen the body's defence system against infections and viruses.

Improved digestion: Both haldi milk and water can stimulate bile production, aiding digestion and potentially reducing bloating.

Haldi Milk: The warm and comforting choice

Haldi milk, also known as golden milk, is a concoction of milk and turmeric, often sweetened with honey or flavoured with spices like cinnamon or ginger. This traditional Indian beverage has been consumed for centuries as a remedy for colds, coughs, and inflammation, owing to the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of turmeric.

Benefits:

Better absorption: The fat in milk helps your body absorb curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, more effectively.

Sleep aid: Warm milk has a calming effect, making haldi milk a great bedtime drink.

Anti-inflammatory powerhouse: Combined with the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon, haldi milk can be a powerful tool for managing inflammation.

Drawbacks:

Lactose intolerance: For those who are lactose intolerant, dairy-based haldi milk can cause digestive discomfort.

Calorie content: Milk adds calories to the drink, so it might not be ideal for weight management goals.

Haldi Water: The detox drink

On the other hand, haldi water, also known as turmeric tea or turmeric water, involves simply mixing turmeric powder with warm water to create a simple yet potent concoction.

Benefits:

Detoxification: Some believe haldi water aids detoxification due to turmeric's properties.

Weight management: The low-calorie nature of haldi water makes it a suitable option for those watching their weight.

Digestive aid: Similar to haldi milk, haldi water can stimulate bile production and improve digestion.

Drawbacks:

Lower curcumin absorption: Without the fat from milk, your body might absorb less curcumin.

Taste: The taste of turmeric can be strong for some, making haldi water less palatable.

Which one is healthier?

Determining which option is healthier ultimately depends on individual preferences, dietary needs, and health goals. Haldi milk offers the nutritional benefits of milk along with the therapeutic properties of turmeric, making it a wholesome beverage suitable for daily consumption. It's particularly beneficial for individuals seeking a comforting drink before bedtime or looking to incorporate more calcium and protein into their diet.

On the other hand, haldi water is a lighter alternative, ideal for those looking to limit their calorie intake or avoid dairy products. It provides the health benefits of turmeric in a simple and refreshing form, making it a convenient choice for hydration and digestive support.

Both haldi milk and haldi water offer unique health benefits and can be incorporated into a balanced diet. Whether you prefer the creamy richness of haldi milk or the simplicity of haldi water, incorporating turmeric into your daily routine can undoubtedly contribute to your overall health and well-being. So, why not enjoy the golden goodness of turmeric in whichever form suits your taste buds and lifestyle best?

ALSO READ: Eggs vs Nuts: Which is healthier for breakfast?