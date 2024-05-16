Have leftover khichdi? Try your hands on these 5 delicious recipes to reuse it

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Have leftover khichdi? 5 delicious ways to reuse it

Khichdi, the quintessential comfort food of India, is a wholesome dish made from rice and lentils, seasoned with spices and often accompanied by vegetables. It's nutritious, easy to digest, and incredibly versatile. But what happens when you have some khichdi left over from last night's dinner? Don't let it go to waste! Instead, get creative and transform your leftover khichdi into delicious new meals. From khichdi cutlets to Khichdi casserole, here are five simple and mouthwatering ways to reuse it:

1. Khichdi Cutlets

Transform your leftover khichdi into savoury cutlets that make for a perfect snack or appetiser. Simply mix the khichdi with some breadcrumbs, chopped onions, green chilies, and fresh coriander. Shape the mixture into small patties and shallow fry them until golden brown. Serve hot with mint chutney or ketchup for a delightful treat.

2. Khichdi Paratha

Give your regular parathas a twist by stuffing them with leftover khichdi. Roll out the dough, place a generous spoonful of khichdi in the centre, seal the edges, and roll it out again. Cook the paratha on a hot griddle with a dollop of ghee until crispy and golden. Enjoy these stuffed parathas with yogurt or pickle for a satisfying meal.

3. Khichdi Soup

Turn your leftover khichdi into a comforting and nourishing soup. Simply blend the khichdi with some vegetable or chicken broth until smooth. Adjust the consistency by adding more broth if needed, and season with salt, pepper, and a dash of lemon juice. Garnish with fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley before serving. This hearty soup is perfect for cosy evenings or as a light lunch option.

4. Khichdi Stir-fry

Give your leftover khichdi a Chinese-inspired makeover by turning it into a flavourful stir-fry. Heat some oil in a pan, add chopped vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and beans, along with ginger, garlic, and green chilies for a kick of flavour. Stir-fry until the vegetables are tender, then add the crumbled khichdi to the pan. Toss everything together with soy sauce and a sprinkle of garam masala for an Indo-Chinese fusion dish that's sure to impress.

5. Khichdi Casserole

Transform your leftover khichdi into a comforting casserole by layering it with vegetables and cheese. Spread the khichdi in a baking dish, top it with a layer of cooked vegetables like peas, corn, and diced tomatoes, and sprinkle grated cheese on top. Bake in a preheated oven until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Serve this cheesy khichdi casserole hot with a side of salad for a satisfying meal that's both easy and delicious.

Leftover khichdi doesn't have to be boring. With a little creativity and these simple recipes, you can turn it into mouthwatering dishes that are perfect for any meal of the day. So, the next time you have some khichdi sitting in your fridge, give these ideas a try and enjoy a tasty and satisfying meal without any waste.

