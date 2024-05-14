Love mango shake? Try this easy step-by-step recipe to savour sweetness of king of fruits

Tuesday, May 14, 2024
     
Muskan Gupta Written By: Muskan Gupta @guptamuskan_ New Delhi Published on: May 14, 2024 16:30 IST
Mango shake
Mango shake

Mango, often hailed as the king of fruits, brings a burst of tropical sunshine into any recipe. One of the most delightful ways to enjoy this luscious fruit is by blending it into a smooth, creamy mango shake. Perfect for a hot summer day or a refreshing treat any time of the year, a mango shake is not only delicious but also incredibly easy to make. Here's a step-by-step recipe to prepare a delightful mango shake in no time.

Ingredients

2 ripe mangoes

2 cups of chilled milk
1 tablespoon of sugar (adjust according to taste)
A pinch of cardamom powder (optional)
Ice cubes (optional)
Mango slices or mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Step-by-Step Instructions

Prepare the Mangoes:

  • Start by washing the mangoes thoroughly.
  • Peel the mangoes and cut them into small cubes, discarding the pit. Make sure to use ripe mangoes for the best flavour and sweetness.

Blend the Ingredients:

  • In a blender, add the mango cubes.
  • Pour in the chilled milk. You can use whole milk for a creamier texture, but feel free to use low-fat or plant-based milk as per your preference.
  • Add the sugar. Depending on the sweetness of the mangoes, you might want to adjust the quantity of sugar or skip it altogether.
  • If you like a hint of spice, add a pinch of cardamom powder to the mix.

Blend Until Smooth:

  • Blend all the ingredients until you get a smooth and creamy consistency. Make sure there are no mango chunks left.
  • If you prefer your shake colder, add a few ice cubes and blend again until the ice is crushed and well mixed.

Serve and Enjoy:

  • Pour the mango shake into tall glasses.
  • Garnish with a few mango slices or a sprig of mint leaves for extra elegance.
  • Serve immediately to enjoy the shake at its freshest and most flavourful.

Tips for the Perfect Mango Shake

  • Choosing Mangoes: Use Alphonso or Ataulfo mangoes for the best taste, as they are known for their rich flavour and sweetness.
  • Chill Your Ingredients: Ensure the milk and mangoes are chilled before blending for an instantly refreshing drink.
  • Customisation: Feel free to add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an indulgent twist or a tablespoon of honey for a natural sweetener.

This mango shake recipe is a wonderful way to enjoy the natural sweetness of mangoes quickly and easily. Perfect for kids and adults alike, it’s a delicious way to celebrate the summer season or bring a bit of sunshine to your day any time of the year. So grab some ripe mangoes and start blending your way to a delightful treat!

