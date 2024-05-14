Love mango shake? Try this easy step-by-step recipe to savour sweetness of king of fruits

Mango, often hailed as the king of fruits, brings a burst of tropical sunshine into any recipe. One of the most delightful ways to enjoy this luscious fruit is by blending it into a smooth, creamy mango shake. Perfect for a hot summer day or a refreshing treat any time of the year, a mango shake is not only delicious but also incredibly easy to make. Here's a step-by-step recipe to prepare a delightful mango shake in no time.
Ingredients
2 ripe mangoes
2 cups of chilled milk
1 tablespoon of sugar (adjust according to taste)
A pinch of cardamom powder (optional)
Ice cubes (optional)
Mango slices or mint leaves for garnish (optional)
Step-by-Step Instructions
Prepare the Mangoes:
- Start by washing the mangoes thoroughly.
- Peel the mangoes and cut them into small cubes, discarding the pit. Make sure to use ripe mangoes for the best flavour and sweetness.
Blend the Ingredients:
- In a blender, add the mango cubes.
- Pour in the chilled milk. You can use whole milk for a creamier texture, but feel free to use low-fat or plant-based milk as per your preference.
- Add the sugar. Depending on the sweetness of the mangoes, you might want to adjust the quantity of sugar or skip it altogether.
- If you like a hint of spice, add a pinch of cardamom powder to the mix.
Blend Until Smooth:
- Blend all the ingredients until you get a smooth and creamy consistency. Make sure there are no mango chunks left.
- If you prefer your shake colder, add a few ice cubes and blend again until the ice is crushed and well mixed.
Serve and Enjoy:
- Pour the mango shake into tall glasses.
- Garnish with a few mango slices or a sprig of mint leaves for extra elegance.
- Serve immediately to enjoy the shake at its freshest and most flavourful.
Tips for the Perfect Mango Shake
- Choosing Mangoes: Use Alphonso or Ataulfo mangoes for the best taste, as they are known for their rich flavour and sweetness.
- Chill Your Ingredients: Ensure the milk and mangoes are chilled before blending for an instantly refreshing drink.
- Customisation: Feel free to add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an indulgent twist or a tablespoon of honey for a natural sweetener.
This mango shake recipe is a wonderful way to enjoy the natural sweetness of mangoes quickly and easily. Perfect for kids and adults alike, it’s a delicious way to celebrate the summer season or bring a bit of sunshine to your day any time of the year. So grab some ripe mangoes and start blending your way to a delightful treat!
ALSO READ: Quench your thirst with these 5 refreshing coconut-infused drinks this summer