Love mango shake? Try this easy step-by-step recipe to savour sweetness of king of fruits

Mango, often hailed as the king of fruits, brings a burst of tropical sunshine into any recipe. One of the most delightful ways to enjoy this luscious fruit is by blending it into a smooth, creamy mango shake. Perfect for a hot summer day or a refreshing treat any time of the year, a mango shake is not only delicious but also incredibly easy to make. Here's a step-by-step recipe to prepare a delightful mango shake in no time.

Ingredients

2 ripe mangoes

2 cups of chilled milk

1 tablespoon of sugar (adjust according to taste)

A pinch of cardamom powder (optional)

Ice cubes (optional)

Mango slices or mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Step-by-Step Instructions

Prepare the Mangoes:

Start by washing the mangoes thoroughly.

Peel the mangoes and cut them into small cubes, discarding the pit. Make sure to use ripe mangoes for the best flavour and sweetness.

Blend the Ingredients:

In a blender, add the mango cubes.

Pour in the chilled milk. You can use whole milk for a creamier texture, but feel free to use low-fat or plant-based milk as per your preference.

Add the sugar. Depending on the sweetness of the mangoes, you might want to adjust the quantity of sugar or skip it altogether.

If you like a hint of spice, add a pinch of cardamom powder to the mix.

Blend Until Smooth:

Blend all the ingredients until you get a smooth and creamy consistency. Make sure there are no mango chunks left.

If you prefer your shake colder, add a few ice cubes and blend again until the ice is crushed and well mixed.

Serve and Enjoy:

Pour the mango shake into tall glasses.

Garnish with a few mango slices or a sprig of mint leaves for extra elegance.

Serve immediately to enjoy the shake at its freshest and most flavourful.

Tips for the Perfect Mango Shake

Choosing Mangoes: Use Alphonso or Ataulfo mangoes for the best taste, as they are known for their rich flavour and sweetness.

Chill Your Ingredients: Ensure the milk and mangoes are chilled before blending for an instantly refreshing drink.

Customisation: Feel free to add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an indulgent twist or a tablespoon of honey for a natural sweetener.

This mango shake recipe is a wonderful way to enjoy the natural sweetness of mangoes quickly and easily. Perfect for kids and adults alike, it’s a delicious way to celebrate the summer season or bring a bit of sunshine to your day any time of the year. So grab some ripe mangoes and start blending your way to a delightful treat!

