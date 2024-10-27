Weight loss to stress relief, 5 reasons why you should include 'ragi' in your breakfast

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 reasons why you should have ragi in your breakfast

Ragi is a grain rich in nutrients, which contains calcium, vitamins, fiber and carbohydrates which are essential for good health. This grain rich in fiber not only controls your weight but also keeps digestion healthy. If it is consumed at breakfast in the morning, then it not only makes one feel energetic the whole day but also brings several health benefits. Let us know what benefits such a useful grain can have on the body.

Benefits of Ragi

Ragi flour fulfils calcium deficiency: Compared to any grain, ragi flour contains the highest amount of calcium, which strengthens bones and teeth. Apart from this, it is also very useful in the prevention of osteoporosis. Controls sugar: If you are a diabetic patient and your sugar is not under control, then you should consume ragi flour. Ragi contains high polyphenols and dietary fiber in abundance, which can control the sugar level in the body. It is beneficial to consume it from breakfast to dinner. This grain reduces stress: Ragi contains plenty of antioxidants which help reduce stress. Ragi is an excellent treatment for anxiety, depression and insomnia. Ragi controls weight: The fiber present in ragi does not digest quickly and your stomach remains full for hours and you avoid overeating. By consuming it, you do not feel hungry for a long time and your weight remains under control. It is a treasure trove of nutrients: Ragi contains iron in abundance which treats anemia. If haemoglobin in the body is low, then consume ragi. If ragi is sprouted and eaten, then the level of vitamin C increases. The iron present in it is easily digested in the body and dissolves easily in the blood.

