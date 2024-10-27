Weight loss to blood sugar control, 7 benefits of drinking kalonji seed tea at night

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7 benefits of drinking kalonji seed tea at night

There are many things in the kitchen which are very beneficial for health, but we do not know about them. We are talking about Nigella (Kalonji seeds). Usually, Nigella is available in everyone's kitchen and is very beneficial for health. Consuming nutrient-rich Kalonji seeds can get rid of many diseases. But do you know that it is even more effective if had in the form of tea, that too at night? Yes! read further to know the health benefits of having Kalonji seeds tea at night.

Benefits of Kalonji seeds tea:

Keeps weight under control and belly fat is reduced

Kalonji seeds are also used to reduce weight. To keep weight under control and reduce belly fat, squeeze lemon juice in a cup of hot water and consume this every night. After that take 3 to 5 nigella seeds and consume them with warm water in the morning as well for better results. You may also consume one teaspoon of honey along with it. By doing this daily, weight will be under control and belly fat will be reduced.

Blood sugar level remains under control

Consumption of nigella seeds is very beneficial for diabetes patients. To keep the blood sugar level under control, mix half a teaspoon of nigella oil in a cup of black tea at night and consume it. Consuming this mixture daily will keep the blood sugar level under control. Diabetes patients can also consume nigella seeds with lukewarm water daily.

Beneficial in headache

You can use Kalonji seeds tea to get rid of the problem of headaches. Massaging with nigella oil can also provide immediate relief from headaches.

Beneficial in Digestion

Nigella seeds are rich in fibre. Drinking kalonji seeds tea strengthens the digestive system. It helps in removing gas and constipation in the stomach.

Beneficial in the problem of asthma

Kalonji seeds tea is very beneficial in the problem of asthma. Asthma patients can also mix one teaspoon of honey and half a teaspoon of nigella oil in a cup of hot water and consume this mixture daily before meals in the morning and evening. Consume this mixture continuously for one month.

Beneficial in cold and cough

To get rid of cold and cough, make Kalonji seed tea and add black salt. Consuming this decoction can provide immediate relief from cold and cough.

Beneficial for hair

Kalonji seeds tea is also very beneficial for hair. People who are suffering from hair fall problems should regularly drink Kalonji seed tea

Disclaimer: This article has been shared to increase your knowledge. If you are a patient of any disease then definitely consult your doctor.