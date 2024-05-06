Rice Pudding to Sorbet: 5 delectable Lychee recipes to try this summer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Delicious lychee recipes to try this summer.

As the summer heat starts to set in, our cravings for refreshing and light desserts increase. And what better way to indulge in the season's flavours than with the delicate and sweet taste of lychee? This tropical fruit, also known as 'the king of fruits', is a summer staple in many countries and its unique flavour profile makes it perfect for creating a variety of dishes. So why not elevate your summer dining experience with these 5 delectable lychee dishes, from rice pudding to sorbet?

Lychee Coconut Rice Pudding:

Rice pudding is a classic comfort food that can be enjoyed any time of the year. But with the addition of lychee, it becomes the ultimate summer dessert. The creamy texture of rice infused with the subtle sweetness of lychee creates a perfect balance of flavours. To make this dish, simply cook rice in coconut milk, add diced lychee and let it simmer until thickened. Serve chilled and garnish with shredded coconut for an extra tropical touch.

Lychee and Shrimp Salad:

Salads are a go-to option for many during the hot summer months, but they don't have to be boring. Adding lychee to a salad gives it a burst of flavour and makes it more exciting. For this dish, toss together some mixed greens, cooked shrimp, sliced cucumbers, and diced lychee. For the dressing, mix olive oil, lime juice, honey, and a pinch of salt. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and enjoy a refreshing and nutritious meal.

Lychee Mojito:

What is summer without a refreshing mocktail? This lychee mojito is perfect for sipping on a hot day. To make this drink, muddle fresh mint leaves with sugar in a glass. Then add ice, lime juice, and lychee juice. Top it off with club soda and garnish with fresh lychee and mint leaves for a tropical twist on a classic drink.

Lychee Sorbet:

Sorbet is a light and refreshing dessert that is perfect for cooling down on a hot summer day. And the best part? You don't even need an ice cream maker to make this lychee sorbet. Simply blend frozen lychee, sugar, and a splash of lime juice until smooth. Transfer the mixture to a container and freeze for a few hours until it reaches a scoopable consistency. Serve in a bowl or as a topping for pancakes or waffles.

Lychee Cheesecake:

Cheesecake is a crowd-pleasing dessert that can be dressed up with different flavours. And lychee adds a unique twist to this classic dessert. To make this dish, crush graham crackers and mix them with melted butter. Press the mixture into the bottom of a pan to form the crust. For the filling, mix cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract, and diced lychee. Pour the filling over the crust and bake until set. Let it cool in the fridge before serving with fresh lychee on top.

