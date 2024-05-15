Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 breakfast recipes packed with high-fibre to keep your kids satisfied

Mornings can be a scramble, especially when it comes to getting little ones fueled up for the day, sugary cereals might seem like a quick fix, but they often leave kids feeling hungry mid-morning. The key to a happy and productive day is a breakfast packed with fibre. Fibre keeps them feeling full longer and provides essential nutrients for growing bodies. Here are five fun and delicious high-fibre breakfast recipes that will keep your kids satisfied:

Banana oatmeal pancakes:

Image Source : GOOGLEBanana oatmeal pancakes

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana, mashed

1 cup rolled oats

1 egg

½ cup milk (or any milk alternative)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine mashed banana, oats, egg, milk, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and lightly grease with cooking spray or butter. Pour pancake batter onto the skillet, using about ¼ cup for each pancake. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown. Serve warm with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup.

Berry yoghurt parfait:

Image Source : GOOGLEBerry yoghurt parfait

Ingredients:

1 cup Greek yoghurt

½ cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

¼ cup granola

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

Instructions:

In a serving glass or bowl, layer Greek yoghurt, mixed berries, and granola. Drizzle honey on top if desired. Repeat layers if making multiple servings. Serve immediately or refrigerate for later.

Veggie egg muffins:

Image Source : GOOGLEVeggie egg muffins

Ingredients:

6 eggs

½ cup diced bell peppers

½ cup diced spinach

¼ cup diced onions

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup shredded cheese (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a muffin tin with cooking spray. In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, diced bell peppers, spinach, onions, salt, and pepper. Pour egg mixture into the muffin tin, filling each cup about ¾ full. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top if using. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until eggs are set and slightly golden. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Peanut butter banana toast:

Image Source : GOOGLEPeanut butter banana toast

Ingredients:

Whole grain bread slices

Peanut butter

Sliced bananas

Honey (optional)

Chia seeds (optional)

Instructions:

Toast whole grain bread slices until golden brown. Spread peanut butter generously on each slice. Top with sliced bananas. Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with chia seeds if desired. Serve immediately.

Apple cinnamon overnight oats:

Image Source : GOOGLEApple cinnamon overnight oats

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup milk (or any milk alternative)

1 apple, grated

1 tablespoon honey

½ teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons chopped nuts (optional)

Instructions:

In a jar or container, combine rolled oats, milk, grated apple, honey, and cinnamon. Stir well to combine. Cover and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, give the oats a good stir and top with chopped nuts if using. Serve cold or warm it up in the microwave before serving.

