5 breakfast recipes packed with high-fibre to keep your kids satisfied

Mornings can be a scramble, especially when it comes to getting little ones fueled up for the day, sugary cereals might seem like a quick fix, but they often leave kids feeling hungry mid-morning. The key to a happy and productive day is a breakfast packed with fibre. Fibre keeps them feeling full longer and provides essential nutrients for growing bodies. Here are five fun and delicious high-fibre breakfast recipes that will keep your kids satisfied:
Banana oatmeal pancakes:
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe banana, mashed
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1 egg
- ½ cup milk (or any milk alternative)
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- Pinch of salt
Instructions:
- In a mixing bowl, combine mashed banana, oats, egg, milk, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt.
- Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and lightly grease with cooking spray or butter.
- Pour pancake batter onto the skillet, using about ¼ cup for each pancake.
- Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown.
- Serve warm with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup.
Berry yoghurt parfait:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Greek yoghurt
- ½ cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)
- ¼ cup granola
- 1 tablespoon honey (optional)
Instructions:
- In a serving glass or bowl, layer Greek yoghurt, mixed berries, and granola.
- Drizzle honey on top if desired.
- Repeat layers if making multiple servings.
- Serve immediately or refrigerate for later.
Veggie egg muffins:
Ingredients:
- 6 eggs
- ½ cup diced bell peppers
- ½ cup diced spinach
- ¼ cup diced onions
- Salt and pepper to taste
- ¼ cup shredded cheese (optional)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a muffin tin with cooking spray.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, diced bell peppers, spinach, onions, salt, and pepper.
- Pour egg mixture into the muffin tin, filling each cup about ¾ full.
- Sprinkle shredded cheese on top if using.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until eggs are set and slightly golden.
- Allow to cool slightly before serving.
Peanut butter banana toast:
Ingredients:
- Whole grain bread slices
- Peanut butter
- Sliced bananas
- Honey (optional)
- Chia seeds (optional)
Instructions:
- Toast whole grain bread slices until golden brown.
- Spread peanut butter generously on each slice.
- Top with sliced bananas.
- Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with chia seeds if desired.
- Serve immediately.
Apple cinnamon overnight oats:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1 cup milk (or any milk alternative)
- 1 apple, grated
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons chopped nuts (optional)
Instructions:
- In a jar or container, combine rolled oats, milk, grated apple, honey, and cinnamon.
- Stir well to combine.
- Cover and refrigerate overnight.
- In the morning, give the oats a good stir and top with chopped nuts if using.
- Serve cold or warm it up in the microwave before serving.
