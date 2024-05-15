Wednesday, May 15, 2024
     
5 breakfast recipes packed with high-fibre to keep your kids satisfied

Ensuring that your kids start their day with a nutritious breakfast sets the tone for a day of learning and play. Incorporating high-fibre foods into their morning routine not only helps in maintaining a healthy digestive system but also keeps them feeling full and energidsed until their next meal.

Rahul Pratyush Written By: Rahul Pratyush @29_pratyush New Delhi Updated on: May 15, 2024 8:15 IST
high-fibre breakfast recipes
5 breakfast recipes packed with high-fibre to keep your kids satisfied

Mornings can be a scramble, especially when it comes to getting little ones fueled up for the day, sugary cereals might seem like a quick fix, but they often leave kids feeling hungry mid-morning. The key to a happy and productive day is a breakfast packed with fibre. Fibre keeps them feeling full longer and provides essential nutrients for growing bodies.  Here are five fun and delicious high-fibre breakfast recipes that will keep your kids satisfied:

Banana oatmeal pancakes:

India Tv - Banana oatmeal pancakes

Image Source : GOOGLEBanana oatmeal pancakes

Ingredients:

  • 1 ripe banana, mashed
  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 1 egg
  • ½ cup milk (or any milk alternative)
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • Pinch of salt

Instructions:

  1. In a mixing bowl, combine mashed banana, oats, egg, milk, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt.
  2. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and lightly grease with cooking spray or butter.
  3. Pour pancake batter onto the skillet, using about ¼ cup for each pancake.
  4. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown.
  5. Serve warm with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup.

Berry yoghurt parfait:

India Tv - Berry yoghurt parfait

Image Source : GOOGLEBerry yoghurt parfait

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Greek yoghurt
  • ½ cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)
  • ¼ cup granola
  • 1 tablespoon honey (optional)

Instructions:

  1. In a serving glass or bowl, layer Greek yoghurt, mixed berries, and granola.
  2. Drizzle honey on top if desired.
  3. Repeat layers if making multiple servings.
  4. Serve immediately or refrigerate for later.

 

Veggie egg muffins:

India Tv - Veggie egg muffins

Image Source : GOOGLEVeggie egg muffins

Ingredients:

  • 6 eggs
  • ½ cup diced bell peppers
  • ½ cup diced spinach
  • ¼ cup diced onions
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • ¼ cup shredded cheese (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a muffin tin with cooking spray.
  2. In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, diced bell peppers, spinach, onions, salt, and pepper.
  3. Pour egg mixture into the muffin tin, filling each cup about ¾ full.
  4. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top if using.
  5. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until eggs are set and slightly golden.
  6. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Peanut butter banana toast:

India Tv - Peanut butter banana toast

Image Source : GOOGLEPeanut butter banana toast

Ingredients:

  • Whole grain bread slices
  • Peanut butter
  • Sliced bananas
  • Honey (optional)
  • Chia seeds (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Toast whole grain bread slices until golden brown.
  2. Spread peanut butter generously on each slice.
  3. Top with sliced bananas.
  4. Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with chia seeds if desired.
  5. Serve immediately.

Apple cinnamon overnight oats:

India Tv - Apple cinnamon overnight oats

Image Source : GOOGLEApple cinnamon overnight oats

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 1 cup milk (or any milk alternative)
  • 1 apple, grated
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons chopped nuts (optional)

Instructions:

  1. In a jar or container, combine rolled oats, milk, grated apple, honey, and cinnamon.
  2. Stir well to combine.
  3. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
  4. In the morning, give the oats a good stir and top with chopped nuts if using.
  5. Serve cold or warm it up in the microwave before serving.

