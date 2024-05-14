Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 energising breakfast recipes to fuel your gym session

Are you someone who finds it hard to get up and hit the gym early in the morning? Perhaps you struggle to muster up enough energy to power through your workout routine. Well, worry not, because the solution might just be on your breakfast plate. Starting your day with a nutritious meal can provide the fuel your body needs to maximise your gym session's effectiveness.

Here are five energising breakfast recipes that will help you power up and tackle your workout with vigour:

Protein-packed omelette:

Ingredients:

3 eggs

1/4 cup diced bell peppers

1/4 cup diced onions

1/4 cup diced tomatoes

1/4 cup diced spinach

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add diced vegetables and saute until tender. In a bowl, beat eggs with salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables in the pan. Cook until the eggs are set, then fold the omelette in half. Serve hot with a side of whole-grain toast for an extra energy boost.

Berry protein pancakes:

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1 ripe banana

2 eggs

1/4 cup milk (or almond milk)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup mixed berries (blueberries, raspberries, strawberries)

Maple syrup or honey for serving

Instructions:

In a blender, combine rolled oats, ripe bananas, eggs, milk, and baking powder. Blend until smooth to make the pancake batter. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and lightly grease with cooking spray or butter. Pour a small amount of batter onto the skillet to form pancakes. Sprinkle mixed berries onto each pancake. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown on the other side. Serve warm with maple syrup or honey drizzled on top for a delicious and satisfying breakfast that's rich in protein and fibre.

Whole wheat avocado toast:

Ingredients:

2 slices whole wheat bread

1 ripe avocado

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Red pepper flakes (optional)

Poached or fried egg (optional)

Instructions:

Toast the whole wheat bread slices until golden brown. In a bowl, mash the ripe avocado with lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Spread the avocado mixture evenly on the toasted bread slices. Sprinkle with red pepper flakes if desired. Top with a poached or fried egg for extra protein and enjoy this nutrient-rich breakfast that will keep you full and energized.

Banana peanut butter smoothie:

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

2 tablespoons peanut butter

1 cup milk (or almond milk for a dairy-free option)

1/4 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

Ice cubes

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a glass and enjoy this delicious and filling smoothie packed with potassium, protein, and healthy fats.

Quinoa breakfast bowl:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup cooked quinoa

1/4 cup sliced almonds

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine cooked quinoa, sliced almonds, and dried cranberries. In another bowl, mix Greek yoghurt with honey and cinnamon. Pour the yoghurt mixture over the quinoa mixture. Stir well to combine and enjoy this protein-packed breakfast bowl that provides a perfect balance of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats.

