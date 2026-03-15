Shahid Kapoor drops first pictures from the sets of Farzi 2 with Vijay Sethupathi, writes 'Spexy men at work'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has given fans a glimpse of the much-anticipated sequel to the hit series Farzi. The O'Romeo actor took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared the first pictures from the sets of Farzi 2. He also posted an Instagram Story featuring his co-actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Sharing the behind-the-scenes pictures with Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid wrote, "Spexy men at work," sparking excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting for the new season of Farzi. For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor had earlier confirmed in February this year that the shooting for the much-awaited sequel, Farzi 2, would begin soon.

Shahid Kapoor shares behind-the-scenes pictures from Farzi 2 sets

In the Instagram Story, Shahid Kapoor can be seen smiling and posing for a selfie with Vijay Sethupathi. Both actors are seen wearing glasses. Take a look below:

(Image Source : SHAHID KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM STORY. )Screengrab taken from Shahid Kapoor's Instagram story.

While sharing the pictures from the sets, he wrote in the caption of his carousel post, “Sunny days are back!! Farzi-ing away!! (sic).” Have a look below:

Social media users were quick to react to this post and expressed their excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, "Shahid Kapoor entering Sunny mode again… this is going to be iconic." Another added, "The moment we all have been waiting for… Farzi 2 shooting finally begins!"

About Farzi

The second instalment of 2023 show Farzi is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, collectively known as Raj & DK. The show follows the story of Shahid Kapoor's character Sunny who creates a flawless counterfeit bill as an attempt to save his grandfather’s failing printing press. The first season of Farzi features actors such as Shahid Kapoor, Bhuvan Arora, Raashii Khanna, and Kay Kay Menon in the lead roles.

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