Bengal govt announces Rs 500 honorarium hike for purohits, muezzins

Kolkata:

West Bengal government has announced Rs 500 increase in the monthly honorariums paid to purohits and muezzins, bringing the total to Rs 2000. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a post on social media platform X mentioned, "I am pleased to announce an increase of ₹500 in the monthly honorariums extended to our purohits and muezzins, whose service sustains the spiritual and social life of our communities. With this revision, they will now receive ₹2,000 per month."

"At the same time, all fresh applications that have been duly submitted by purohits and muezzins have also been approved by the State Government. We take pride in nurturing an environment where every community and every tradition is valued and strengthened. Our endeavour remains to ensure that the custodians of our rich spiritual heritage receive the recognition and support they deserve," she added.

The imams (Muslim clerics) receive a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500, whereas muezzins receive a stipend of Rs 1,000 since 2012. In 2012, a year after coming to power, the TMC government announced the monthly honorarium to imams and muezzins in the state. After the court rejected the allowance announced by the West Bengal government for Imams and Muezzins as unconstitutional and against the public interest, the state government then routed it through the Wakf Board of West Bengal.

In 2020, just months ahead of the 2021 assembly polls, when the BJP was breathing down the neck with allegations of minority appeasement, the TMC government had announced monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 and free housing for over 8,000 priests of the state. Banerjee's Monday announcement also attracted brickbats from the BJP and the CPI(M), which accused her of using dole politics to buy votes.

In another news: West Bengal, four other states, UTs election dates today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the Assembly elections in Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry today, setting the stage for a major electoral contest across the country. The Election Commission is scheduled to hold a press conference at 4 pm.

The elections are expected to take place in April, with the results likely to be declared in early May, as the terms of several state assemblies are set to expire around that time.

The poll body has already completed key preparations, including reviewing poll readiness, finalising electoral rolls, and assessing security arrangements. Special attention has been given to West Bengal, where central forces are expected to be deployed extensively to ensure smooth polling.

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