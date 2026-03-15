'It’s clear West Bengal is supporting BJP… ,' says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi:

Ahead of the assembly elections date announcement, PM Narendra Modi in a post on X mentioned, "Highlights from a euphoric rally in Kolkata yesterday! It’s clear West Bengal is supporting BJP…"

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the Assembly elections in Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry today, setting the stage for a major electoral contest across the country. The Election Commission is scheduled to hold a press conference at 4 pm.

Earlier, addressing a gathering in Kolkata, PM Modi on Saturday said that ports and water transport play an equally significant and crucial role in economic development. He noted that the potential of eastern India had remained largely untapped for decades, but added that the situation is now changing as inland waterways open new avenues for trade and industrial growth.

"Ports such as Port of Kolkata and Haldia Dock Complex have long served as key trade hubs in the region. The Haldia Dock Complex is currently undergoing mechanisation, which will speed up cargo handling, increase the port’s capacity, and create new facilities to support trade," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development works in Silchar in Assam. He unveiled projects worth Rs 23,550 crore on the second day of his Assam visit. After spending the night in Guwahati, PM Modi departed for Silchar this morning to perform the 'bhoomi poojan' for the Rs 22,860 crore Shillong-Silchar Corridor project, the first access-controlled greenfield high-speed expressway in the North-East.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Karimganj district. PM Modi arrived in Guwahati on Friday and flagged off projects estimated to be Rs 24,250 crore. From Silchar, the Prime Minister will depart for Kolkata. Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal are likely to be held in April.