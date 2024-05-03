5 refreshing smoothie recipes for a healthy summer breakfast

Friday, May 03, 2024
     
Summer mornings call for cool, delicious breakfasts that are both nutritious and satisfying. Smoothies are the perfect answer, offering a quick and easy way to pack in essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

Rahul Pratyush Written By: Rahul Pratyush New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2024 7:00 IST
smoothie recipes
As the sun rises high and the temperatures soar, there’s nothing quite like starting your day with a refreshing smoothie. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, smoothies offer a delicious and nutritious way to kickstart your morning during the summer months. Whether you’re looking for a burst of energy or a cool treat to beat the heat, these five smoothie recipes will tantalise your taste buds and fuel your body for the day ahead.

 

Tropical paradise smoothie:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup frozen mango chunks
  • 1/2 cup pineapple chunks
  • 1/2 ripe banana
  • 1/2 cup coconut water
  • 1/4 cup Greek yogurt (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon honey (optional)
  • Handful of ice cubes

Instructions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a blender.
  2. Blend until smooth and creamy.
  3. Pour into a glass and garnish with a slice of pineapple or a sprinkle of shredded coconut, if desired.

Berry blast smoothie:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)
  • 1/2 cup spinach leaves
  • 1/2 cup plain yogurt
  • 1/2 cup almond milk (or any milk of your choice)
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  • 1 tablespoon honey (optional)
  • Handful of ice cubes

Instructions:

  1. Place all ingredients in a blender.
  2. Blend until smooth and creamy.
  3. Pour into a glass and top with a few extra berries for garnish.

Green goddess smoothie:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup spinach leaves
  • 1/2 ripe avocado
  • 1/2 cucumber, peeled and chopped
  • Juice of 1/2 lime
  • 1/2 cup coconut water
  • Handful of fresh mint leaves
  • Handful of ice cubes

Instructions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a blender.
  2. Blend until smooth and creamy.
  3. Pour into a glass and garnish with a sprig of mint.

Peachy keen smoothie:

Ingredients:

  • 1 ripe peach, pitted and chopped
  • 1/2 cup plain yogurt
  • 1/2 cup orange juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon honey (optional)
  • Handful of ice cubes

Instructions:

  1. Place all ingredients in a blender.
  2. Blend until smooth and creamy.
  3. Pour into a glass and add a slice of peach on the rim for a decorative touch.

Creamy coconut-banana smoothie:

Ingredients:

  • 1 ripe banana
  • 1/2 cup coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup plain yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon honey (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Handful of ice cubes

Instructions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a blender.
  2. Blend until smooth and creamy.
  3. Pour into a glass and sprinkle with a dash of cinnamon on top.
