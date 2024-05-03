Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 refreshing smoothie recipes for a healthy summer breakfast

As the sun rises high and the temperatures soar, there’s nothing quite like starting your day with a refreshing smoothie. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, smoothies offer a delicious and nutritious way to kickstart your morning during the summer months. Whether you’re looking for a burst of energy or a cool treat to beat the heat, these five smoothie recipes will tantalise your taste buds and fuel your body for the day ahead.

Tropical paradise smoothie:

Ingredients:

1 cup frozen mango chunks

1/2 cup pineapple chunks

1/2 ripe banana

1/2 cup coconut water

1/4 cup Greek yogurt (optional)

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

Handful of ice cubes

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a glass and garnish with a slice of pineapple or a sprinkle of shredded coconut, if desired.

Berry blast smoothie:

Ingredients:

1 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

1/2 cup spinach leaves

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1/2 cup almond milk (or any milk of your choice)

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

Handful of ice cubes

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a glass and top with a few extra berries for garnish.

Green goddess smoothie:

Ingredients:

1 cup spinach leaves

1/2 ripe avocado

1/2 cucumber, peeled and chopped

Juice of 1/2 lime

1/2 cup coconut water

Handful of fresh mint leaves

Handful of ice cubes

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a glass and garnish with a sprig of mint.

Peachy keen smoothie:

Ingredients:

1 ripe peach, pitted and chopped

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

Handful of ice cubes

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a glass and add a slice of peach on the rim for a decorative touch.

Creamy coconut-banana smoothie:

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Handful of ice cubes

Instructions: