5 refreshing smoothie recipes for a healthy summer breakfast

As the sun rises high and the temperatures soar, there’s nothing quite like starting your day with a refreshing smoothie. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, smoothies offer a delicious and nutritious way to kickstart your morning during the summer months. Whether you’re looking for a burst of energy or a cool treat to beat the heat, these five smoothie recipes will tantalise your taste buds and fuel your body for the day ahead.
Tropical paradise smoothie:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup frozen mango chunks
- 1/2 cup pineapple chunks
- 1/2 ripe banana
- 1/2 cup coconut water
- 1/4 cup Greek yogurt (optional)
- 1 tablespoon honey (optional)
- Handful of ice cubes
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender.
- Blend until smooth and creamy.
- Pour into a glass and garnish with a slice of pineapple or a sprinkle of shredded coconut, if desired.
Berry blast smoothie:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)
- 1/2 cup spinach leaves
- 1/2 cup plain yogurt
- 1/2 cup almond milk (or any milk of your choice)
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- 1 tablespoon honey (optional)
- Handful of ice cubes
Instructions:
- Place all ingredients in a blender.
- Blend until smooth and creamy.
- Pour into a glass and top with a few extra berries for garnish.
Green goddess smoothie:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup spinach leaves
- 1/2 ripe avocado
- 1/2 cucumber, peeled and chopped
- Juice of 1/2 lime
- 1/2 cup coconut water
- Handful of fresh mint leaves
- Handful of ice cubes
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender.
- Blend until smooth and creamy.
- Pour into a glass and garnish with a sprig of mint.
Peachy keen smoothie:
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe peach, pitted and chopped
- 1/2 cup plain yogurt
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon honey (optional)
- Handful of ice cubes
Instructions:
- Place all ingredients in a blender.
- Blend until smooth and creamy.
- Pour into a glass and add a slice of peach on the rim for a decorative touch.
Creamy coconut-banana smoothie:
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe banana
- 1/2 cup coconut milk
- 1/2 cup plain yogurt
- 1 tablespoon honey (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Handful of ice cubes
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender.
- Blend until smooth and creamy.
- Pour into a glass and sprinkle with a dash of cinnamon on top.