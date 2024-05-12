Kharge sharpens his attack on PM Modi, Amit Shah, says 'Dalits, tribals to become slaves again if...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, while addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Dhule constituency on Sunday, continued his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. The Congress leader asked people to vote for his party, claiming that a third term for PM Modi and Shah would mean that the poor, Dalits and tribals would be “treated like slaves”.

The Congress fielded former MLA Shobha Bachhav in Maharashtra’s Dhule constituency. Bachhav will face BJP nominee and former Union minister Subhash Bhamre. Dhule in north Maharashtra will go to polls in the fifth phase of the general elections on May 20.

He appealed to voters to choose his party to save democracy and the Constitution.

“Before Independence, the poor, Dalits and tribals were treated like slaves. If you give a third term to Modi and Shah, the same situation will repeat. We will become slaves again,” he said.

“You have to vote for your own sake and your own people. We need to save the Constitution. This election will shape the future of the country, thus it is an important election,” he said.

If there is no Constitution, there will be “no one to save you”, he said, claiming that “RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said in 2015 that the Constitution should be changed”.

Later, many BJP MPs and saffron party leaders also made similar statements, he said.

Kharge also accused PM Modi of “spreading lies”. Modi chest-thumped about bringing back black money from abroad but never delivered on that promise, said Kharge.

“He claimed to provide two crore jobs every year but never did. Instead of increasing farmers’ income, as per his claims, his wrong policies increased the production cost for growers. That is why Modi should be removed from power,” Kharge added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Modi launches 'waaris' attack on Opposition, day after Kejriwal's 'who will be your PM' charge at BJP | VIDEO