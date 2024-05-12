Modi launches 'waaris' attack on Opposition, day after Kejriwal's 'who will be your PM' charge at BJP | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A day after Arvind Kejriwal made the successor charge at Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister on Sunday (May 12) said that the Opposition are building bungalows and mansions for their heirs, but he wants to give a developed India to his ‘waaris’ (heir) – the people of the country. He said that the leaders of Opposition parties are “looting the nation” for their personal aspirations but he is working to leave behind a ‘Viksit Bharat’ in the “hands of the children of this family”.

“Who are the heir of PM Modi? It's you, the countryman, you are my family. I have nothing except you people in this world. Just like a guardian of the family who wants to leave something for the children, I also want to give a 'Viksit Bharat' in the hands of the children of this family. On the other side, TMC and other parties are looting the people of the country and building bungalows and mansions for their heirs. 'agar wo apne waaris ke liye bana rahe hain to mai bhi to mere waaris ke liye bana raha hoon',” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Hooghly.

What had Kejriwal said?

Addressing a press conference on Saturday (May 11), Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail for election campaigning and will have to surrender on June 2, had said that PM Narendra Modi will be turning 75 next year and therefore following the 75-year retirement age “rule” in the party, he will retire and make way for Amit Shah, who is the current Union Home Minister. He had asked the BJP who the Prime Minister of the country would then be.

“These people ask the I.N.D.I.A bloc who will be their Prime Minister. I ask BJP who will be your Prime Minister? PM Modi is turning 75, on 17th September. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire on 17th September. If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi's guarantee?” he had asked.

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP, 'Who will be PM after Modi turns 75 next year?' | VIDEO

PM Modi steps up attack on TMC

Stepping up the attack on ruling TMC in Bengal, the Prime Minister said that there is a “mafia raj” in the state.

“Amid BJP's efforts of development, TMC is busy in its 'own work'. What is the work of TMC and its leaders? 'Yaha mafia raj chal rha hai. Modi kahta hai har ghar jal, TMC kahti hai, har ghar bomb'...” he said.

Man gifts portrait of PM Modi's mother on Mother's Day

On the occasion of Mother's Day, PM Modi was gifted a portrait of his mother Late Heeraben Patel during his public rally in Hooghly, West Bengal.

The results of the Lok Sabha Elections will be declared on June 4.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | PM Modi guarantees in Bengal: 'Nobody can overturn SC verdict on Ram Mandir, stop CAA implementation'