TV actress Pavitra Jayaram, best known for Trinayani, dies in a car accident

Popular Kannada and Telugu actress Pavitra Jayaram has died in a car accident. The accident happened near Mehboob Nagar, Hyderabad. This piece of information has come as a huge shock to the fans and the TV industry. Her car had a very dangerous collision with a bus, after which the TV actress died on the spot.

Pavitra Jayaram's sister Apeksha, driver Srikant and actor Chandrakant were also seriously injured in this accident. This accident happened while returning to Hanakere in the Mandya district of Karnataka. The entertainment industry has been deeply shocked by Pavitra's demise.

Pavitra Jayaram gained popularity in every household with the TV serial 'Tilottama'. The actress was famous for Kannada TV serials. Apart from this she also worked in many languages. Pavitra also won the hearts of the audience with her strong acting in Telugu serials. Tributes are being paid to actress Pavitra Jayaram on social media. Actor Sameep Acharya has expressed grief over the demise of the actress. TV actress Pavitra created a distinct identity with her brilliant work in Kannada and Telugu cinema. Apart from 'Tillottama', she is famous among the people for the Telugu serial 'Trinayani'.

The shows Trinayani tells the story of Trinayani's ability to foresee the future and the past often lands her in trouble. Despite the setbacks, she strives to use her gift to protect the people around her from harm. The show also starred Aashika Gopal Padukone, Chandu Gowda, Sri Satya, Priyanka Chowdary, Vishnu Priya, Bhavana Reddy, Anil Chowdary and Challa Chandu among others.

She has also featured in Bucchi Naidu Kandriga. The show tells the story of Balu and Swapna, two individuals belonging to different social backgrounds, who fall in love but their families oppose their union. Soon, they elope, only to be pursued by their elders. Bucchi Naidu Kandriga also starred Drishika Chander, Munna, Ravi Varma and Ravi Varma Adduri among others.

