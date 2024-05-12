Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma's series 'Dahaad' completes one year

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma in Dahaad

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma on Sunday marked the first anniversary of their acclaimed web series.

Production house Tiger Baby shared a photo montage from the show on its official Instagram page. Along with the photo montage, the caption read, "The hunt #1YearOfDahaad". Sonakshi Sinha who is currently basking in the success of Heeramandi, said she is having a great month. She plays a courtesan named Fareedan. "May is a damn good month for me. must say. Congrats team Dahaad!!!" she wrote on Instagram about the series that marked her digital debut.

Vijay Varma Varma thanked the audience for their love and support. "One year of #Dahaad. So grateful for this show that brought so much love, appreciation and accolades. So grateful for this show that brought so much love, appreciation and accolades. "We are so proud of this show and it's only apt that we share this first anniversary with you all, the viewers who made the show what it is. A big Roaaaaarrrrr!" he posted on Instagram.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, "Dahaad" premiered on Prime Video on May 12, 2023. "Dahaad" is also the first ever Indian web series to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, where it competed for the Berlinale Series Award. Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah were also part of "Dahaad". Kagti served as co-creator of the series along with Zoya Akhtar.

