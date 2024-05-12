Uttarakhand: MeT dept issues orange alert for hailstorms in five districts | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Uttarakhand weather update: The Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for five districts of Uttarakhand on Sunday, cautioning about thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail in isolated areas. The forecast also includes gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 km per hour in these districts, namely Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh, the MeT office said.

Yellow alert in other districts

During this period, a yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts as well. The advisory emphasises that local administrations should implement all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of residents.

According to the MeT office, lightning in isolated areas may result in property damage as well as pose risks to humans and livestock. It added that minor damages to ‘kuccha’ houses and insecure structures could also be caused in these five districts.

The MeT office has advised individuals to steer clear of objects that conduct electricity during thunderstorms and lightning. They also recommend keeping livestock indoors during such weather conditions.

People are advised to be cautious and take shelter in safe places and ‘pucca’ houses during thunderstorms and lightning, it said. The weather office also advised people against taking shelter under trees during a thunderstorm and asked them to park their vehicles in safe places.

Rain, thunderstorm in parts of Rajasthan

The Meteorological Center in Jaipur said that parts of Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours, attributed to the influence of a western disturbance. Devgarh in Rajsamand recorded the highest rainfall at 42 mm, providing relief from the intense heat.

Thunderstorm activities are expected to persist until May 14, contributing to a drop in maximum temperatures across most areas, which have now fallen below 42 degrees Celsius. Since Saturday afternoon, dust storms and cloud cover have been observed in various regions, including Bikaner. Additionally, a strong dust storm swept through the state capital around midnight last night.

