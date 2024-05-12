PoK reels under violence as Pakistani cops unleash aerial firing, teargas on peaceful protesters | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visuals from PoK

PoK clashes: In a manifestation of dissent in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike paralysed the city. This protest was catalysed by a call from a people's action committee, denouncing a recent police crackdown against the protest called against inflation, heavy taxation. Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) had called for the shutter down and wheel jam after which the police resorted to teargas shelling and bullet firing in the air.

The police had conducted overnight raids and arrested various leaders and activists. Scheduled for May 11, a long march towards Muzaffarabad was announced by the committee last month, emphasising widespread participation from across the state.

Reportedly, clashes erupted between law enforcement and demonstrators across various neighbourhoods, persisting until late into Friday evening. The tumultuous scenes were marked by stone-pelting and intense teargas shelling, amplifying tensions in the region.

Why are people of PoK protesting?

At the heart of this movement lies a fervent objection to what is perceived as unjust taxation on electricity bills. Last year, a similar shutter-down strike was orchestrated, echoing the demand for fair electricity pricing aligned with the production costs of hydel power in PoJK.

Despite prior negotiations and a subsequent government notification in February, grievances persisted, culminating in the decision to stage a long march in protest against unmet commitments.

The ramifications of this strike were palpable throughout Muzaffarabad, with businesses shuttered, banks closed, and streets devoid of traffic and vendors. In the face of adversity, demonstrators rallied, reaffirming their unwavering dedication to securing their rights.

Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a prominent figure in the movement who narrowly evaded arrest, emerged as a leading voice, addressing gatherings across the town, underscoring the resolve to persevere in their struggle, news agency ANI reported citing Dawn.

(With ANI inputs)

