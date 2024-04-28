Sunday, April 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. GT vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score: Swapnil Singh strikes in first over, Saha falls cheaply
Live now

GT vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score: Swapnil Singh strikes in first over, Saha falls cheaply

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024 Live: Gujarat Titans have been average as admitted by skipper Shubman Gill in the 2024 edition of the IPL so far having won four and lost five matches so far while their Sunday opponents RCB are on an upsurge after a tough month.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: April 28, 2024 15:35 IST
GT vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV GT vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score

GT vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score: Swapnil Singh strikes in first over, Saha falls cheaply

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got a win after a month in the 2024 edition of the IPL having lost six matches on the bounce. However, the manner in which they won, by defending a score, and the team they beat, Sunrisers Hyderabad, would give them the confidence to be able to feel that they can win games of cricket and now a two-match stretch against the Gujarat Titans, who have their own issues, couldn't have come at a better time. RCB have a mathematical chance but the Titans are well within an opportunity to seal a spot in the playoffs without any help from the other teams. Titans got their batting right in their last game but the bowlers disappointed at a small ground in Delhi and will be motivated to string a couple of wins together and leave the inconsistency, which is following them like a shadow this season. Follow the live updates of the GT vs RCB match-

Live Match Scorecard

Live updates :GT vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 28, 2024 3:35 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Swapnil removes Saha!!

    And Swapnil strikes in his first over. He makes an impact immediately into this one and Saha falls cheaply again. 

  • Apr 28, 2024 3:30 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs RCB IPL 2024 live: Action go live in Ahmedabad

    It's action time in Ahmedabad in the GT vs RCB clash. The two openers - Saha and captain Gill are out in the middle. Swapnil Singh has the new ball in the hand

  • Apr 28, 2024 3:23 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Can GT replicate what they did against SRH

    At this venue against SRH, the GT bowlers were pretty effective when the ball got softer. They will be bowling later in the evening. Can they replicate the success that they got against the SRH batters against RCB now.

  • Apr 28, 2024 3:12 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Which way is this going?

  • Apr 28, 2024 3:11 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Impact Subs

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak

    Gujarat Titans: Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar

  • Apr 28, 2024 3:10 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Gujarat Titans go unchanged

    Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

  • Apr 28, 2024 3:09 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Glenn Maxwell returns for RCB in place of Lockie Ferguson

    Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

  • Apr 28, 2024 3:09 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    RCB win the toss, opt to field

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bowl after winning the toss saying that he was in two minds but looking at the results at the venue historically, he went with the option of chasing. Shubman Gill, on the other hand, didn't mind losing taking inspiration from teams putting up big scores in the season so far.

  • Apr 28, 2024 3:03 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    GT vs RCB pitch report - Slow wicket but chasing might be better

    Ahmedabad has traditionally been a chasing ground and it could prove to be the same, however, heat will be a huge factor with the temperatures crossing 40 degrees. The square boundaries are 62m and 64m and the straighter one is 72m. The pitch will be dry and a bit slow and hence the spinners could have a role to play. However, the captain winning the toss could opt to bowl first. 

  • Apr 28, 2024 2:59 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    RCB still alive, but loss today could shut down their chances

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru notched up an impressive 35-run win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game but they have to keep winning as one more loss could put their campaign in jeopardy and probably knock them out.

  • Apr 28, 2024 2:56 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Gujarat Titans have been 'average'

    Captain Shubman Gill has used the word 'average' quite a few times in the season whether related to his team's performance in the season so far or effort with the bat or ball on that particular day. With five games remaining and his team needing to win four of them, the Titans will need to play above the level they have been playing so far.

  • Apr 28, 2024 2:54 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Two inconsistent teams, one objective

    One team got a win after a month while the other is winning one, losing one and so on. So, there are two inconsistent teams on show, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the objective is just one - win and stay on that victory track for a long time. Welcome to our live coverage of the GT vs RCB match from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement