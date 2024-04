Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GT vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score

GT vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score: Swapnil Singh strikes in first over, Saha falls cheaply

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got a win after a month in the 2024 edition of the IPL having lost six matches on the bounce. However, the manner in which they won, by defending a score, and the team they beat, Sunrisers Hyderabad, would give them the confidence to be able to feel that they can win games of cricket and now a two-match stretch against the Gujarat Titans, who have their own issues, couldn't have come at a better time. RCB have a mathematical chance but the Titans are well within an opportunity to seal a spot in the playoffs without any help from the other teams. Titans got their batting right in their last game but the bowlers disappointed at a small ground in Delhi and will be motivated to string a couple of wins together and leave the inconsistency, which is following them like a shadow this season. Follow the live updates of the GT vs RCB match-

