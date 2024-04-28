GT vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score: Swapnil Singh strikes in first over, Saha falls cheaply

And Swapnil strikes in his first over. He makes an impact immediately into this one and Saha falls cheaply again.
It's action time in Ahmedabad in the GT vs RCB clash. The two openers - Saha and captain Gill are out in the middle. Swapnil Singh has the new ball in the hand
At this venue against SRH, the GT bowlers were pretty effective when the ball got softer. They will be bowling later in the evening. Can they replicate the success that they got against the SRH batters against RCB now.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Gujarat Titans: Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar
Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal
Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bowl after winning the toss saying that he was in two minds but looking at the results at the venue historically, he went with the option of chasing. Shubman Gill, on the other hand, didn't mind losing taking inspiration from teams putting up big scores in the season so far.
Ahmedabad has traditionally been a chasing ground and it could prove to be the same, however, heat will be a huge factor with the temperatures crossing 40 degrees. The square boundaries are 62m and 64m and the straighter one is 72m. The pitch will be dry and a bit slow and hence the spinners could have a role to play. However, the captain winning the toss could opt to bowl first.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru notched up an impressive 35-run win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game but they have to keep winning as one more loss could put their campaign in jeopardy and probably knock them out.
Captain Shubman Gill has used the word 'average' quite a few times in the season whether related to his team's performance in the season so far or effort with the bat or ball on that particular day. With five games remaining and his team needing to win four of them, the Titans will need to play above the level they have been playing so far.
One team got a win after a month while the other is winning one, losing one and so on. So, there are two inconsistent teams on show, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the objective is just one - win and stay on that victory track for a long time. Welcome to our live coverage of the GT vs RCB match from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
