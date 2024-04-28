Ye Maaya Chesave to Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's rise to stardom | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most glamorous and versatile actresses in the film industry. The actress who turned a year wiser today, has broken several stereotypes in the industry for doing various genres in several films. She is also one of those actresses who has advocated sensitive topics such as feminism and equality unabashed and with utmost dignity. Be it films or series, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has captivated her fans and audience with her brilliant acting skills. Let's take a look at a few of her films and series that catapulted her to stardom.

1. Ye Maaya Chesave

Ye Maaya Chesave made her gain recognition in the film industry. The film tells the story of Karthik, an engineering graduate who wants to make films. He falls in love with Jessie, his neighbour, but her father opposes their relationship due to religious differences. The movie also features Naga Chaitanya, Sanjay Swaroop, Krishnudu, Trisha Alex and Surekh Vani among others.

2. Theri

Theri is the story of DCP Vijaya Kumar going into hiding to bring up his daughter in a safe environment. However, after her life is threatened by deadly gangsters, he must face his past to protect his daughter. The film also stars Vijay, Amy Jackson, Divya Saasha and Rajendran among others.

3. Dookudu

Dookudu is the story of Shankar, an ex-MLA, who wakes up from a coma. Ajay, his son and policeman, recreates everything as would be expected by his father to save him from any shock while also hunting his father's foes. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood and Sayaji Shinde among others.

4. Rangasthalam

Rangasthalam tells the story of a young man with impaired hearing and his elder brother deciding to oppose the tyrannical rule of Phanindra, the corrupt leader of their village's local government. The film also features Ram Charan, Jagapathi Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Prakash Raj among others.

5. Kushi

Kushi is the story of a young man from an agnostic family who falls in love with the daughter of his father's arch-rival, a devout Hindu leader. The film features Vijay Deverakonda, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Sachin Khedekar and Saranya Pradeep.

In 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised everyone with her dance moves in the song Oo Antava with actor Allu Arjun in Pushpa. The song and the duo's dance steps became a chartbuster within no time and till today netizens can't get enough of this song. Samantha not only worked in films but also worked in the series The Family Man 2. The series also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary among others. The series was received well by the audience and gained positive reviews.

Samantha's upcoming project

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be sharing screen space with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for the first time in Citadel, which will also mark his OTT debut. The makers and superhit series like Farzi and The Family Man, Raj and DK are creating the Indian adaption of Citadel. The makers have finally unveiled the first look of the duo. The series has been named Citadel: Honey Bunny. Apart from these two, Sikandar Kher will also be seen playing an important role in Citadel. Apart from India, this series, which is being made at an expensive cost, has also been shot in Siberia. Samantha is going to be seen in a completely different avatar in this series.

