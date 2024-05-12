Sunday, May 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. KKR vs MI IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secure playoff qualification with thrilling win over Mumbai Indians

KKR vs MI IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secure playoff qualification with thrilling win over Mumbai Indians

KKR vs MI IPL 2024: In-form Venkatesh Iyer top-scored with 42 runs off 21 balls and the returning batter Nitish Rana scored 33 to help Kolkata Knight Riders post a 157 total in 16 overs in a rain-hit game at Eden Gardens.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2024 0:38 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders
Image Source : GETTY Kolkata Knight Riders celebrating against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens on May 11, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders recorded an impressive 18-run win over Mumbai Indians in the 60th match of the IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 12, 2024. With a win, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata became the first team to secure a playoff qualification this season.

Early rain delayed the kick-off by almost two hours and play was reduced to a 16-over match. Venkatesh Iyer continued his impressive form against Mumbai by scoring 42 runs off just 21 balls to help Kolkata post a 157 total and then Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell shone with a back to restrict Mumbai to 139. 

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara (substituted by Rohit Sharma).

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana (substituted by Vaibhav Arora), Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Related Stories
IPL 2024, RCB vs DC pitch report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play?

IPL 2024, RCB vs DC pitch report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play?

Rohit Sharma not named in Mumbai Indians Playing XI again, likely to play as Impact player

Rohit Sharma not named in Mumbai Indians Playing XI again, likely to play as Impact player

Ranji Trophy likely to be held in two halves, BCCI to remove toss from CK Nayudu Trophy: Report

Ranji Trophy likely to be held in two halves, BCCI to remove toss from CK Nayudu Trophy: Report

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement