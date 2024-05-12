KKR vs MI IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secure playoff qualification with thrilling win over Mumbai Indians

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kolkata Knight Riders celebrating against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens on May 11, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders recorded an impressive 18-run win over Mumbai Indians in the 60th match of the IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 12, 2024. With a win, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata became the first team to secure a playoff qualification this season.

Early rain delayed the kick-off by almost two hours and play was reduced to a 16-over match. Venkatesh Iyer continued his impressive form against Mumbai by scoring 42 runs off just 21 balls to help Kolkata post a 157 total and then Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell shone with a back to restrict Mumbai to 139.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara (substituted by Rohit Sharma).

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana (substituted by Vaibhav Arora), Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

More to follow...