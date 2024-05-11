Avatar actress Sigourney Weaver to feature in upcoming Star Wars film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sigourney Weaver

After featuring record-breaking films including Aliens, Ghostbusters and Avatar, Hollywood veteran actress Sigourney Weaver gained worldwide recognition. The actress is in talks to star in an upcoming Star Wars film. According to a report in PTI, the film is titled 'Mandalorian & Grogu' and will be directed by Jon Favreau.

The film's production is expected to begin by the end of the year and is slated to release on May 22, 2026. It will also be the first Star Wars film to begin its production since Episode IX: The Rise of the Skywalker in 2019. The details of the actor's possible are kept under wraps. Sigourney Weaver is one of the established and popular actresses. The American actor has weaved her magic on screen by featuring in science fiction and popular culture.

She has worked in several films including Alien, Galaxy Quest, Heartbreakers, Working Girl, Master Gardener, A Monster Calls and Copycat among others. Sigourney Weaver's rise in popularity after she starred in Avatar. She played the role of Dr. Grace Augustine.

The first part, tells the story of Jake, a paraplegic marine, who replaces his brother on the Na'vi-inhabited Pandora for a corporate mission. He is accepted by the natives as one of their own, but he must decide where his loyalties lie. The film also stars Sam Worthington, Michelle Rodriguez, Joel David Moore and Zoe Saldana among others.

Sigourney Weaver has also worked for TV shows including The Doctors, Somerset, Saturday, Snow White: A Tale of Terror, Prayers for Bobby, Doc Martin, The Defenders, SpongeBob SquarePants, Call My Agent and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart among others. The actress has bagged several accolades including BAFTA, Golden Globe Awards, Goya Awards and Saturn Awards.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor celebrates 12 years of his debut flick Ishaqzaade | See pics

Also Read: Srikanth Box Office Report: Rajkummar Rao-starrer opens to slow start, earns THIS much on Day 1