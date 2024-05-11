Saturday, May 11, 2024
     
Avatar actress Sigourney Weaver to feature in upcoming Star Wars film

Hollywood actress Sigourney Weaver, who is best known for film Avatar is in talks to team up with the cast of the Star Wars film. Scroll down to know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Updated on: May 11, 2024 16:25 IST
Sigourney Weaver
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sigourney Weaver

After featuring record-breaking films including Aliens, Ghostbusters and Avatar, Hollywood veteran actress Sigourney Weaver gained worldwide recognition. The actress is in talks to star in an upcoming Star Wars film. According to a report in PTI, the film is titled 'Mandalorian & Grogu' and will be directed by Jon Favreau. 

The film's production is expected to begin by the end of the year and is slated to release on May 22, 2026. It will also be the first Star Wars film to begin its production since Episode IX: The Rise of the Skywalker in 2019. The details of the actor's possible are kept under wraps. Sigourney Weaver is one of the established and popular actresses. The American actor has weaved her magic on screen by featuring in science fiction and popular culture.

She has worked in several films including Alien, Galaxy Quest, Heartbreakers, Working Girl, Master Gardener, A Monster Calls and Copycat among others. Sigourney Weaver's rise in popularity after she starred in Avatar. She played the role of Dr. Grace Augustine.

The first part, tells the story of Jake, a paraplegic marine, who replaces his brother on the Na'vi-inhabited Pandora for a corporate mission. He is accepted by the natives as one of their own, but he must decide where his loyalties lie. The film also stars Sam Worthington, Michelle Rodriguez, Joel David Moore and Zoe Saldana among others. 

Sigourney Weaver has also worked for TV shows including The Doctors, Somerset, Saturday, Snow White: A Tale of Terror, Prayers for Bobby, Doc Martin, The Defenders, SpongeBob SquarePants, Call My Agent and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart among others. The actress has bagged several accolades including BAFTA, Golden Globe Awards, Goya Awards and Saturn Awards.

