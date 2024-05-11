KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Rain falls down at Eden Gardens before toss

KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsKolkata Knights Riders will be looking to secure an early playoff when they lock horns against Mumbai Indians in the 60th match of the IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata are leading the points table with eight wins in eleven matches this season.
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians ended their four-match losing run with a dominant win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game but were knocked out from the playoff qualification race due to other teams' results. Mumbai have won just once in their last five matches against Kolkata and also suffered a big loss in the first leg at Wankhede Stadium this season.