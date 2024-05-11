Saturday, May 11, 2024
     
  KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Rain falls down at Eden Gardens before toss
KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Rain falls down at Eden Gardens before toss

KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders will secure a playoff qualification with a potential win over Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens having won four of their last five meetings against five-time champions.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 11, 2024 18:33 IST
KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024

KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Kolkata Knights Riders will be looking to secure an early playoff when they lock horns against Mumbai Indians in the 60th match of the IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata are leading the points table with eight wins in eleven matches this season.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians ended their four-match losing run with a dominant win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game but were knocked out from the playoff qualification race due to other teams' results. Mumbai have won just once in their last five matches against Kolkata and also suffered a big loss in the first leg at Wankhede Stadium this season. 

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

  • May 11, 2024 6:16 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    KKR vs MI IPL 2024: Toss at 7 pm

  • May 11, 2024 6:16 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 60 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's IPL 2024 game at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

    Table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders clash against ninth-placed Mumbai Indians in a crucial fixture. Kolkata will secure a playoff qualification with two points while Mumbai search for a consolation win having already been eliminated from the top-four race this season.

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 60th T20 match

    Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

    Date & Time: Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

