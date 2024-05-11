KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Rain falls down at Eden Gardens before toss

Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's IPL 2024 game at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders clash against ninth-placed Mumbai Indians in a crucial fixture. Kolkata will secure a playoff qualification with two points while Mumbai search for a consolation win having already been eliminated from the top-four race this season.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 60th T20 match

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App