'After June 4, Rahul Gandhi will sing 'Chal Ud Jaa Re Panchhi...,' says UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Aap Ki Adalat

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Aap Ki Adalat: In hard-hitting comments, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has predicted yet another electoral debacle for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress on June 4 counting day. The UP CM who was the latest guest at India TV's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat while facing tough questions from Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma said Yogi emphasised that Congress is going to lose all seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath said, "Rahul can take this in writing from me that his alliance will lose all the seats in Uttar Pradesh". Yogi's reply was in response to Rahul's remark at the Kannauj rally yesterday in which he had said, "Take it from me in writing, BJP will lose maximum seats in UP" and added "it has been an old record of Rahul Gandhi that whenever he faces crisis, he flies away from the country to the place he knows best. This time too, after June 4, he will sing this Hindi Film song - Chal Ud Jaa Re Panchhi, Yeh Desh Hua Begaana".

"For the time being," the UP CM said, "let him live in a beautiful dream... After 4 June, there will not be a soul who will be taking his name (koi poochne wala nahin hoga)."

Yogi said, in the 403-seat UP Assembly, Congress has only two MLAs. "They do not have 4 MLAs to carry the bier. Next time, they will lose these two seats too. I want to ask Rahul, if he was so confident of winning 80 seats in UP, why did he go and contest in Wayanad? And when he decided to contest here, why did he leave Amethi and contest from Rae Bareli? Let him live in a dream world."

About the Lok Sabha poll result, Yogi was emphatic. He said, "There is no "agar" or 'magar" (no ifs or buts). The June 4 results will make Modi as Prime Minister again... The people of India want to express their gratitude (kritagyata gyapit karenge) to Modi. I have travelled many states apart from UP, where people have respect and affection for him. Everybody is saying, 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar'." On the slogan "Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar", Yogi said, "we are marching towards that direction". (Udhar Bhi Aagey Badh Sakte Hain)

UCC AND POPULATION CONTROL

The UP chief minister emphatically said that the Uniform Civil Code will be enacted during the third term of the Modi government. "This will also bring population control within its ambit (Uske baad Jansankhya Niyantran Iske Daayre Me Aa Jayega)... UCC has been promised in BJP's manifesto."

Describing Rahul Gandhi as an "Accidental Hindu", Yogi Adityanath said, Citizenship Amendment Act will be enforced. "It will not take away citizenship from any Indian, but will grant citizenship to Hindus, Budddhists, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis who have migrated to India from neighbouring countries due to persecution."

On some Islamic fundamentalists speaking about Gazwa-e-Hind, Yogi said, "Gazwa-e-Hind is not going to happen till the Day of Qayamat (Reckoning). Bharat will continue to remain Bharat."

On the Vote Jihad call given by a niece of Congress leader Salman Khurshid, Yogi Adityanath replied: "Vote Ke Liye Jihad Karenge, Toh Jannat Nahin Milegi, Jahannum Milega" (If they do jihad for vote, then they will not go to heaven, but hell)

On Muslim Personal Law Board spokesman Maulana Sajjad Nomani appealing to Muslims to vote collectively to defeat Modi, Yogi replied, "This is really unfortunate. During the last 10 years, Modi Ji gave social welfare benefits to all irrespective of caste and religion..Those who are trying to polarize our society can never be benefactors of Muslims. They will always want Muslims to wear lungis and run."

MAFIA-FREE UTTAR PRADESH

The UP chief minister, feared by most of the mafia outfits hitherto been active in the state, gave a warning, "After June 4, our government will give a definite cut-off date for declaring UP as mafia-free state. Secondly, all properties acquired by mafia leaders will be seized and converted into homes for the poor, the orphans, women protection homes, homes for physically handicapped, hospitals and good schools. In the first phase, mafia leaders will be targeted, and in the second phase, properties belonging to their henchmen ('gurga') will also be seized. Our action plan is ready."

The chief minister had harsh words for gangsters, dead or alive. On Mukhtar Ansari's death in custody, Yogi replied, "Bhai, Marna Toh Tha Hi "(He had to die, bro). Samajwadi Party leaders went to his home to console the family. There lies the difference between them and us. When the great Ram Bhakt former CM Kalyan Singh died, Samajwadi Party did not issue a condolence message, but for a dead gangster, their leader went to his home to shed crocodile tears (ghadiyali aansoo). Our country can never tolerate this."

On Azam Khan's allegation that his properties were destroyed by use of bulldozers, Yogi said: "This is another "Kaka Shree" of that Mahabharat family. When Draupadi was being disrobed, everybody was silent in front of Duryodhan and Dushashan. Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni (As you sow, so shall you reap). Whether it was Azam Khan or any mafia gangster, they had obstructed the state's development. Today UP has secured Rs 40 lakh crore worth of investment proposals, and our Prime Minister attended the ground-breaking ceremony for Rs 10.5 lakh crore worth of projects in UP. Today people in UP are free from fear."