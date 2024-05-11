Dave Bautista, Bryan Cranston, Jeff Bridges to feature in live-action monster film Grendel

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Dave Bautista, Bryan Cranston and Jeff Bridges

The power-packed trio of Dave Bautista, Bryan Cranston and Jeff Bridges are all geared up to set the screens on fire. The actors will be featured in an upcoming live-action monster movie titled Grendel. According to a report in PTI, the film comes from the Jim Henson Company, the LA-based banner that specialises in the field of puppetry and has developed classic characters such as Kermit the Frog and the Muppets.

"Grendel", which will also feature Sam Elliott, Thomasin McKenzie and Aidan Turner, will present the tale of the legendary monster at the heart of the Beowulf epic poem who steps forth to tell his side of this riveting story. Jeff Bridges is set to portray the titular role, while Dave Bautista and Bryan Cranston will feature as Beowulf and King Hrothgar, respectively.

McKenzie will play Queen Wealhtheow, Turner as Unferth and Elliott as The Dragon. Academy Award-winning composer T Bone Burnett will also star as The Shaper and provide original songs for the film. Robert D. Krzykowski will direct "Grendel" from a screenplay he adapted from John Gardner’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name. The film will start shooting in Europe later this year. It is produced by Brian Henson and Vince Raisa for the Jim Henson Company, Krzykowski, Jay Glazer, Dennis Berardi and Jon D. Wagner.

For the unversed, Dave Bautista is best known for his film Guardians of The Galaxy in which he played the role of Drax The Destroyer. His other notable works include Dune, My Spy, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Blade Runner, Stuber, Spectre, Army of Thieves and Knock at the Cabin.

Jeff Bridges has been featured in popular films including The Big Lebowski, True Grit, Tron: Legacy, Iron Man, Crazy Heart, King Kong and Against All Odds. Bryan Cranston's notable works include Why Him?, Better Call Saul, Kung Fu Panda, Jerry & Marge Go Large and Argylle among others.

