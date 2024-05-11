Gujarat Titans sign former Punjab Kings pacer as replacement for Sushant Mishra

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Gurnoor Brar during the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 game in Mohali on April 28, 2024

Gujarat Titans announced the signing of former Punjab Kings' bowler Gurnoor Singh Brar as a replacement for Sushant Mishra on Saturday. With two crucial league games coming up, Gujarat are expected to utilise their new signing to make IPL 2024 playoffs.

Gurnoor Singh, the 23-year-old right-arm pacer, made one appearance for Punjab Kings last season and represents Punjab in domestic tournaments.

"Gujarat Titans have signed fast bowler Gurnoor Singh Brar as a replacement for Sushant Mishra for the remainder of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," IPL media advisory said. "Gurnoor has represented Punjab in domestic cricket in five First-Class and one List A match. In 2023, he played a solitary match for the Punjab Kings in the Tata IPL. He signs in for his reserve price of INR 50 lakhs."

Gujarat Titans' Updated Squad:

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Sharath BR, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gurnoor Singh Brar.

