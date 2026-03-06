Advertisement
  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump says he wants role in selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump says he wants role in selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Reports indicate that more than 1,200 people have been killed in Iran, over 70 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel so far. Tehran has warned that continued hostilities could lead to widespread destruction of the Middle East’s military and economic infrastructure.

New Delhi:

The conflict between Iran and the US-Israel alliance continues to intensify, marking the seventh straight day of direct military confrontation with no immediate signs of de-escalation in the Middle East. As per reports, the death toll from the ongoing war has surpassed 1,000 in Iran, more than 70 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel over the last six days. The war has escalated each day, affecting an additional 14 countries across the Middle East and beyond. The US Embassy in Kuwait has shut down after retaliatory Iranian strikes on the country, becoming the second American diplomatic mission to fully halt work as the war in Iran escalates. Kuwait is also where six American soldiers were killed by an Iranian drone on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that he should have a role in choosing Iran's next supreme leader, raising questions about whether Washington and Israel seek regime change or policy concessions as the conflict has appeared increasingly open-ended. Notably, Tehran has warned of the destruction of the Middle East's military and economic infrastructure, and the war has rattled financial markets, with the Dow dropping 1,000 points as oil prices climb further. On Thursday, Israel warned its citizens travelling abroad that the ongoing hostilities could make them targets of attacks or otherwise endanger them. 

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Iran calling US to 'make a deal', but told them 'it' too late': Trump

    President Donald Trump said that Iran has reached out to the United States asking "how to make a deal" amid the ongoing war, but said the request had come "a little bit late" as America now wants to "fight more than they do". Speaking at an event with the Inter Miami soccer team, Trump said, "They (Iran) are calling... they are saying, 'How do we make a deal?' I said, 'You are being a little bit late.' Now we want to fight more than they do." The US President said that the American military, working closely with "wonderful" Israeli forces, is destroying Iran's missiles and drone capability "every single hour." 

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Global oil routes, air travel disrupted amid ongoing war

    The conflict has also disrupted global shipping routes. Ships have reportedly come under attack in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman -- a critical route that handles nearly one-fifth of the world's oil shipments. The instability has pushed oil prices higher and triggered volatility in global stock markets.

  • 7:11 AM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Israel issues evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs

    As hostilities intensified, Israel warned residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately ahead of fresh strikes on Hezbollah positions. Hospitals in the area have evacuated patients and staff. The Lebanese health ministry said the renewed clashes between Israel and Hezbollah have pushed the death toll in Lebanon to more than 120. 

  • 7:10 AM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    US issues 30-day waiver to allow India to purchase Russian oil amid Iran war

    In a big relief for India, United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent today announced that the Treasury Department issued a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. The move from the US comes as President Trump seeks to stabilise global energy markets amid rising tensions in the Middle East.  “To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil… India is an essential partner of the United States," United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in a post on X.

     

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Iran rejects talks with US as war intensifies

    Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed reports suggesting Tehran was seeking a ceasefire with Washington. Speaking to NBC News, he said, "We don't see any reason why we should negotiate with the US." He also accused the US of repeatedly attacking Iran during previous negotiation efforts.

  • 7:06 AM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Trump dismisses Mojtaba Khamenei as 'lightweight' amid Iran's leadership debate

    US President Donald Trump has described Mojtaba Khamenei as "a lightweight" and said Washington wants a leadership change in Tehran that could bring stability to the country. "We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran," Trump said, adding that he believes the US should be involved in shaping the country's political future.

  • 7:04 AM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Israel launches fresh airstrikes on Beirut suburbs

    Israel has reportedly carried out at least two new air raids targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut as tensions continue to rise in Lebanon. Israeli broadcaster N12 News also reported another strike by the Israeli military elsewhere in the country, though the exact location has not yet been confirmed. The attacks come amid intensified fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. 

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Trump says US should have role in choosing Iran's next Supreme Leader

    US President Donald Trump said he believes the United States should have a role in deciding Iran's next Supreme Leader as the war between the US-Israel alliance and Tehran continues to rage. Speaking to Axios, Trump ruled out Mojtaba Khamenei as a possible successor to his father Ali Khamenei, who was killed during the initial strikes of the conflict.

Top News

