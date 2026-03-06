US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump says he wants role in selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader

New Delhi:

The conflict between Iran and the US-Israel alliance continues to intensify, marking the seventh straight day of direct military confrontation with no immediate signs of de-escalation in the Middle East. As per reports, the death toll from the ongoing war has surpassed 1,000 in Iran, more than 70 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel over the last six days. The war has escalated each day, affecting an additional 14 countries across the Middle East and beyond. The US Embassy in Kuwait has shut down after retaliatory Iranian strikes on the country, becoming the second American diplomatic mission to fully halt work as the war in Iran escalates. Kuwait is also where six American soldiers were killed by an Iranian drone on Sunday.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that he should have a role in choosing Iran's next supreme leader, raising questions about whether Washington and Israel seek regime change or policy concessions as the conflict has appeared increasingly open-ended. Notably, Tehran has warned of the destruction of the Middle East's military and economic infrastructure, and the war has rattled financial markets, with the Dow dropping 1,000 points as oil prices climb further. On Thursday, Israel warned its citizens travelling abroad that the ongoing hostilities could make them targets of attacks or otherwise endanger them.