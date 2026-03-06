Over 280 Indian flights cancelled amid escalating West Asia conflict.

New Delhi:

India's aviation sector reels from the fallout of a intensifying Middle East crisis, with 281 flights cancelled by domestic carriers on March 5 (Thursday), as the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) maintains vigilant oversight of the volatile situation. The cancellations stemmed directly from airspace closures across multiple West Asian countries, triggered by the conflict entering its fourth day. US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which fatally struck Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and other key figures, prompted Tehran's retaliatory attacks on American bases and Israeli assets. This chaos forced Indian airlines to suspend operations, affecting both domestic and international routes. At major hubs like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, at least 170 international flights were axed on Thursday alone. Passengers faced widespread disruptions, with the ministry confirming the tally on X and urging travellers to check statuses via official airline channels and registered contacts before heading to airports.

Government steps up passenger support

MoCA activated a 24/7 Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR), resolving 1,461 grievances through AirSewa, social media, and helplines in coordination with airlines. Stranded travellers can dial 011-24604283 or 011-24632987 for real-time help. Special measures are underway for those stuck in the Gulf, including fare monitoring to curb price gouging. The ministry stays in lockstep with airlines, airports, regulators and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to prioritise safety, service restoration, and passenger relief. Airlines like Air India and Air India Express resumed Jeddah and Muscat flights after Saudi Arabia and Oman deemed their airspaces safe, while planning extra ad-hoc services to Dubai, Muscat, and Ras Al Khaimah through Friday, pending slots.

Airlines adapt with limited operations

Other carriers pivoted swiftly amid suspensions. IndiGo scheduled 17 flights to eight Middle East destinations on Friday. SpiceJet launched 13 special flights Thursday, joined by Akasa Air's Mumbai-Jeddah roundtrip. However, flights to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh, and Kuwait remain halted until March 7. Air India Group's broader West Asia services stay grounded until March 10. Regional giants like Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad, reliant on hubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, also grapple with ripple effects as global connections fray.

Economic ripples hit Indian carriers hardest

Credit agency S&P Global Ratings warned of outsized impacts on Indian airlines due to their heavy Middle East exposure. With the region as a vital hub linking Europe, Asia, and beyond, carriers with extensive international routes face steep challenges from prolonged disruptions.