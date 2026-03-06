'Middle East crisis a burning example': Rajnath Singh warns of global uncertainty, oil supply risks

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday highlighted the rapidly changing global security scenario, saying the world's oceans are no longer just channels for commerce but are increasingly emerging as key centres of strategic power. Addressing the Maritime Conclave "Sagar Sankalp", Singh said the global order is undergoing a major shift where long-held assumptions and geopolitical structures are being challenged. "Earlier, the seas were considered only a medium of trade, but today we can see them becoming a centre of strategic dominance," Singh said during his address.

He added that the world is witnessing a period of deep uncertainty. According to him, many traditional global frameworks and beliefs are collapsing, forcing countries to reassess their strategies in an unpredictable environment. "A change is taking place at a global level, old stereotypes, global orders and beliefs are breaking and we have to understand these uncertainties," he said.

Middle East crisis highlights global instability

The Defence Minister pointed to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East as a clear reflection of these shifting global dynamics. "The current situation in the Middle East is a burning example of this. What is happening there is very uncommon and it is difficult to give a concrete prediction about how the situation will change there or in our neighbourhood," Singh added. His remarks come amid rising global concern over the intensifying confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Strait of Hormuz disruption could hit global energy supply

Speaking further, Rajnath Singh also warned about the economic consequences of instability in the energy-sensitive Strait of Hormuz and the wider Persian Gulf region. He said this area plays a critical role in maintaining global energy security. "Strait of Hormuz or the entire Persian Gulf region is a crucial area for global energy security. When there is a disruption or interruption in this region, it directly impacts the supply of oil and gas," Singh said. According to him, such disruptions have far-reaching implications for international trade and economic stability.

"These uncertainties directly impact the economy and global trade. The current situation has become quite complex, and it seems it will become even more dynamic in the future," he added.

'Abnormality becoming the new normal'

The Defence Minister expressed concern about growing geopolitical rivalry across multiple domains. "The way different countries are competing with each other on land, in the air, at sea, and now even in space is truly a matter of concern for all of us," Singh said. He warned that the increasing intensity of strategic competition could lead to long-term instability if global powers fail to manage tensions responsibly. "What worries me even more is that this abnormality is becoming the new normal," he added.

