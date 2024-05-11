Kejriwal says 'Amit Shah will be next PM' after PM Modi turns 75, Home Minister responds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Union Home Minister Amit Shah

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't be replaced," clarified Union Home Minister Amit Shah hours after Kejriwal's 'next PM debate' took center stage in the political sphere. Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, the Union Home Minister asserted that there is no confusion in the BJP over PM Modi's leadership (as he won't be replaced), but the opposition-led I.N.D.I. A bloc should stop spreading such lies.

Speaking over PM Modi's continued leadership till 2029 and for the next coming elections, Shah, in a veiled reference, refuted the alleged BJP rule that the party leaders will retire after 75 years, claiming that there is no such provision in the BJP's constitution. He said, "Modi ji will lead the country till 2029, and Modi ji will also lead the coming elections."

"I want to say this to Arvind Kejriwal and company and I.N.D.I.A bloc that nothing as such is mentioned in the BJP's constitution. PM Modi is only going to complete this tenure, and PM Modi will continue to lead the country in the future. There is no confusion in the BJP," Shah added.

Reacting to Kejriwal's interim bail, Shah said, "Arvind Kejriwal has been given interim bail to hold an election campaign. He prayed in front of the Supreme Court that his arrest was wrong, but the Supreme Court did not agree. The interim bail has only been given until June 1, and on June 2, he has to surrender himself in front of the agencies. If Arvind Kejriwal considers this a clean chit, then his understanding of the law is weak."

It is pertinent to note that the statement by Amit Shah comes in the wake of Kejriwal's statement that the BJP will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country, as 'PM Modi is going to retire on September 17th'.

Addressing his first press conference post-release, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "These people ask the I.N.D.I.A. bloc who will be their Prime Minister. I ask the BJP: Who will be your prime minister? PM Modi is turning 75 on September 17. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired, and now PM Modi is going to retire on September 17th."

"If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfill Modi's guarantee?" CM Kejriwal added.

Moreover, during the press conference, Amit Shah also exuded confidence that in the fourth phase, the NDA and BJP will make a clean sweep.

"In the last three phases of the election, the BJP-led NDA and its constituents have reached the mark of 200 seats. We expect good results from the fourth phase, and we will move forward to our goal of 400 seats," he said.

