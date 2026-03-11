Legends League Cricket 2026: When and Where to watch marquee event live on TV and online in India?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for yet another season of the Legends League Cricket. The 2026 edition of the tournament is set to kick off on March 11. The final of the tournament is slated to be held on March 27. It is worth noting that the opening game of the season will be held between Mumbai Spartans and India Captains.

The two sides at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium in Haldwani. The fixtures will be held across India, with the six teams giving it their all in hopes of getting their hands on the prestigious title.

It is interesting to note that the previous season’s title clash saw Southern Super Stars take on Konark Suryas Odisha. Southern Super Stars held their nerve in the end and defeated their opponents in a close clash that went into the super over.

With yet another season of the tournament all set to begin, many fans will be wondering where they can watch the Legends League Cricket 2026 in India.

Legends League Cricket 2026: Where to watch?

Indian audiences will be able to watch the matches live via the FanCode and SonyLIV platforms. The matches will also be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Legends League Cricket 2026 squads:

India Captains: Irfan Pathan, Hashim Amla, Lahiru Thirimanne, Hamilton Masakadza, Parvinder Awana, Asela Gunaratne, Iqbal Abdullah, Shreevats Goswami, Diwesh Pathania, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Abhishek Sakuja, Priyank Panchal, Kuldeep Hooda, Robin Bist, Rajesh Bishnoi, Sheldon Jackson.

Royal Riders Punjab: Cheteshwar Pujara, Thisara Perera, Rishi Dhawan, Angelo Perera, Chaturanga De Silva, Trevon Griffith, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asghar Afghan, Mark Deyal, William Perkins, Anureet Singh, Farman Ahmed, Ayaan Khan, M.S Shahzad, Pawan Suyal, Sarul Kanwar, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari.

Konark Suryas Odisha: R Ashwin, Ben Dunk, Ross Taylor, Piyush Chawla, Chandrapal Hemraj, Miguel Cummins, Jermaine Blackwood, Lasith Lakshan, Kennar Lewis, Jesal Karia, Rayad Emrit, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Surain Thakar, Akshay Wakhre, Imtiaz Ahmad, Vikas Tokas, Monu Kumar, Rituraj Rajeev Singh, Junaid Siddiqui, Malinda Pushpakumara, Chirag Gandhi.

India Tigers: Chris Gayle, Robin Uthappa, Tilakratne Dilshan, Pawan Negi, Amitoze Singh, Akalanka Ganegama, Samit Patel, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ambati Rayudu, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Kuldeep Hooda, Thilan Thushara, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shadab Jakati, Abu Nechim, Kirk Edwards, Kamau Leverock, Sumit Singh, Amit Paunikar.

Southern Super Stars: Harbhajan Singh, Martin Guptill, Dinesh Karthik, Saurabh Tiwary, Dilshan Munaweera, Waqarullah Ishaq, Hamid Hassan, Sarabjit Ladda, Sidharth Trivedi, Rahul Yadav, Sudeep Tyagi.

Mumbai Spartans: Suresh Raina, Carlos Brathwaite, S Sreesanth, Manan Sharma, Chadwick Walton, Isuru Udana, Bipul Sharma, Shoaib Khan, Bharath Chipli, Amit Verma, Subodh Bati, KC Cariappa, Asad Pathan, Faiz Fazal, Ishwar Choudhury, Jaykishan Kolsawala.

Also Read: