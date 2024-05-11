'Effect of alcohol': BJP hits back at Kejriwal over 'Amit Shah next PM' remark

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @SUDHANSHUTRIVED BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi (File Image)

The war of words between the Bhartiya Janta Party and the Aam Aadmi Party has taken a new pace after the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from prison (on interim bail) in the Delhi Excise Policy case. While the jubilant Aam Aadmi Party supporters accorded a grand welcome to the Delhi Chief Ministers after being released from Tihar jail on Friday, the BJP leaders were quick to express their discontent with the verdict while slamming Kejriwal, citing that 'even criminals are allowed parole' and it does not mean the CM is guilt-free.

Moreover, in line with the BJP's ongoing war of words with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, BJP National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi targeted the Delhi Chief Minister in yet another attack over the latter's 'Amit Shah to be next PM' charge on Saturday. Speaking at the press conference, the BJP National Spokesperson said that Kejriwal is under the 'effect of alcohol' that he is saying such things.

"We would like to say one thing, whether it was the effect of his alcohol or the place he had gone to. One thing came out of his mouth correctly. He said that PM Modi would become the Prime Minister, and after that, so and so would be made the Prime Minister. For this, I want to thank him for accepting today that Narendra Modi is going to become the Prime Minister of India again. Sometimes a person does not have complete control after drinking alcohol, and then the right thing comes out. Not only this, he also started telling the succession plan who would remain after PM Modi."

Further, reminding the Delhi Chief Minister of his past claim that 'I will not enter politics', the BJP National Spokesperson said that in 10 years (referring to Kejriwal's tenure in power), we have seen how dangerous and distorted the experiment of new politics can be.

"They talked about 20 years ahead and what has happened to their situation in 10 years. 10 years ago. He (Arvind Kejriwal) said I will not enter politics, I will not take support from Congress, I will not take a car, a bunglow, or security... How much have you changed in 10 years? After 20 years, will you even exist or not? ... In 10 years, he has shown how dangerous and distorted the experiment of new politics can be. Therefore, at the stage where India stands today, it is not the time to experiment with any new politics. It is time to bring a strong nationalist government under the leadership of tried and tested PM Narendra Modi."

It is pertinent to note that the statement by the BJP comes in the wake of Kejriwal's statement that the BJP will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country, as 'PM Modi is going to retire on September 17th'.

Addressing his first press conference post-release, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "These people ask the I.N.D.I.A. bloc who will be their Prime Minister. I ask the BJP: who will be your prime minister? PM Modi is turning 75 on September 17. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired, and now PM Modi is going to retire on September 17th."

"If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfill Modi's guarantee?" CM Kejriwal added.

