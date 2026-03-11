Our country is facing severe shortage of LPG as supply through Strait of Hormuz stopped: Kejriwal

New Delhi:

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday addressed a press conference on the shortage of LPG in the country and said it is happening as the supply through the Strait of Hormuz has been stopped. He said that the daily production has reduced by about 50 per cent and 90 per cent of that import comes through the Strait of Hormuz. He said the supply that used to come to India through the Strait of Hormuz has stopped, as a result, nearly 50–55 per cent of the LPG supply in our country has been reduced.

"LPG is used to cook food at homes, restaurants and other places. Our country is facing a severe shortage of LPG. The daily production has reduced by about 50 per cent. In our country, 60 per cent of the LPG consumption is imported, and 90 per cent of that import comes through the Strait of Hormuz. Now, the supply that used to come to India through the Strait of Hormuz has stopped. As a result, nearly 50–55 per cent of the LPG supply in our country has been reduced. All of this is happening because of the Iran-Israel war. Only the ships of countries friendly to Iran are being allowed to cross. The biggest mistake by our PM is to go and meet Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu and declare a clear support for Israel and America,” he said.

On reports of commercial LPG cylinder shortage, AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal said that across India, LPG gas, used in homes, restaurants, and industries, is facing a severe shortage of LPG, and the cause of this issue is a significant decline in daily production, which has dropped by 50%.

“Restaurants, hotels, and other establishments are facing the immediate consequence of this... 20% of hotels and restaurants in Mumbai have already shut down, and nearly 50% are expected to close within the next 2 days... It is peak wedding season and many people may have to postpone their weddings if this shortage persists..."

He also says, "Another significant issue is the rampant black-market trade of LPG... The recent attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States have had a major impact... The non-alignment policy that has been the cornerstone of India’s foreign policy for the last 75 years was dismantled by the Prime Minister in just a few days..."