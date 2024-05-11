Congress will get fewer seats than age of its ‘shehzada’: PM's dig at Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a sharp dig at Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi and said that it will get fewer seats than the age of its ‘shehzada’.

PM also attacked the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc for "insulting" President Droupadi Murmu after her visit to Ayodhya’s Ram temple. “The mentality of the Congress is of the 18th century... after the President paid obeisance at the Ram temple, they talked about cleaning the temple... they insulted the President,” Modi said.

He further added, “Tribals converted Ayodhya's Prince Ram into ‘Maryada Purushottam’ Ram during the 14-year ‘vanvas’ (exile); We worship tribals for this, but the JMM-Congress are not able to digest this respect". The PM said people’s votes gave him an opportunity to serve the nation, and made a tribal woman president of the country. “Your one vote will stop anti-national forces," he asserted.

PM addressed a poll rally in Chatra, Jharkhand

He made these remarks while addressing an electoral rally at Jharkhand’s Chatra. He also said that the leaders of the alliance are planning to merge small parties post the Lok Sabha polls to attain opposition status. He said, "A statement by a big I.N.D.I alliance leader that all small parties should merge with Congress after the elections shows their desperation."

PM Modi also asserted that the NDA will form the government in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh where simultaneous assembly polls were underway, and said that the opposition will not get even 50 seats in Lok Sabha polls.

Repeating his claims that the I.N.D.I.A bloc will distribute the nation’s assets to Muslims, PM Modi alleged that they have plans to “hand over the country's assets to Muslims”, and the OBC/SC/ST reservations to the coalition’s "vote bank".

PM targets JMM-Congress allaince

Meanwhile, PM also alleged that the infiltration was on the rise in Jharkhand and that the infiltrators were grabbing the land of dalits and adivasis. He urged people to vote for him so as to strengthen his hand “to wipe out such forces."

Attacking the JMM-Congress coalition government in Jharkhand, the PM said: "We need to save our country from the JMM and Congress. You have seen how mounds of cash were recovered from the premises of a domestic help of a minister’s personal secretary. You can imagine how corrupt these leaders are.”

"Send these shameless leaders who looted Jharkhand to jail. I assure you that Modi can take action against them," he added. Giving an emotional angle to his government’s free ration scheme, PM said he was born in a poor family and did not want any poor child to sleep empty stomach, which is why he “ensured ration to 80 crore people”.

He accused the Jharkhand government of preventing central ration supply from reaching the poor, and said it “indulged in corruption” in schemes like the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’. “The only industry set up by the state government was of opium trade, as it wanted to destroy future generations for appeasement policies,” alleged Modi.

Criticising the JMM for "not fulfilling its 5-lakh jobs" promise, he said the regional party and Congress did not want the progress of tribal and poor children, but "Modi wants to make your children doctors and engineers”.

(WIth PTI Inputs)

