Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai Police invokes MCOCA sections against all accused

There has been a latest development in the Salman Khan house firing case. The Mumbai Police has invoked MCOCA sections against all the arrested accused. Mumbai Police has described gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the gang leader. Sections of MCOCA were also added to the FIR. Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested both shooters Vicky Gupta, and Sagar Pal and two arms suppliers in the firing case.

Recently, the police presented both the accused in the court on April 25 in the firing case that took place on April 14 outside Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai, the home of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The court has extended the police custody of both the accused for four days. Now both the accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, will remain in police custody till April 29.

During the hearing, the Investigating Officer said that after the firing at Salman's house, the accused changed their appearance 3 times including their clothes and shoes. The crime branch is looking for those clothes and shoes. He also revealed that the accused had brought with him 2 pistols and 40 bullets, out of which they fired 5, while we got 17 bullets. "We are looking for the remaining 18 bullets. We have found the mobile phones of both of the accused. Many calls have been made from them. We have to verify those calls also." said the investigating officer.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the shooters, who allegedly fired outside Salman Khan's house, had two guns and they were ordered to fire 10 rounds of bullets. On the morning of April 14, two individuals arrived on a motorcycle and fired four gunshots outside the Galaxy Apartments, the residence of the actor. Following the incident, the assailants quickly fled the scene. Surveillance footage revealed that both suspects were wearing caps and carrying backpacks.

For the unversed, Salman's security level was elevated to Y-Plus in 2022 after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor was also authorised to carry a personal firearm and has also acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

