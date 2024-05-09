Is your Banarasi saree fake or genuine? Here's how to find out

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tips to spot a fake Banarasi saree.

Banarasi sarees are known for their exquisite and intricate designs, vibrant colours, and high-quality silk fabric. They symbolise luxury and elegance and have been a popular choice for special occasions and weddings for centuries. However, with the increasing demand for Banarasi sarees, the market is flooded with fake replicas that can easily deceive buyers. As a consumer, knowing how to spot a fake Banarasi saree is important to ensure you are getting your money's worth.

Here are some tips on how to spot a fake Banarasi saree.

Check the Fabric

The first and most important tip to spot a fake Banarasi saree is to check the fabric. Banarasi sarees are traditionally made with high-quality silk fabric with a distinct lustre and smooth texture. On the other hand, fake Banarasi sarees are often made with inferior-quality silk or synthetic fabrics, which can easily be identified by their rough texture and lack of sheen.

Look for Zari Work

Another hallmark of a genuine Banarasi saree is its intricate zari work. Zari is a type of thread made of fine gold or silver that is intricately woven into the fabric to create luxurious designs. In fake Banarasi sarees, the zari work is often poorly done, with loose threads and uneven patterns.

Check the Price

One of the easiest ways to spot a fake Banarasi saree is to check the price. Authentic Banarasi sarees are hand-woven by skilled artisans and can take weeks, or even months, to make. This intricate craftsmanship and high-quality fabric make them quite expensive. So, if you come across a Banarasi saree that is being sold at a surprisingly low price, chances are it is a fake. Be wary of sellers who offer huge discounts or claim to sell authentic Banarasi sarees at a fraction of the original price.

Examine the Border and Pallu

The border and pallu (the end part of the saree) are two important areas to check when trying to spot a fake Banarasi saree. In authentic Banarasi sarees, these areas are intricately woven with zari work, and the designs are usually consistent throughout the saree. However, in fake Banarasi sarees, the border and pallu may have noticeable differences in design and quality.

Look for Trademark Labels and Certifications

Many authentic Banarasi sarees come with trademark labels or tags that certify their authenticity. These labels may include information about the silk used, the weaving technique, and the brand or designer name. You can also look for a "GI" tag, which stands for Geographical Indication and ensures that the saree is made in Varanasi. In addition to trademark labels, you can also ask for certifications from the seller to prove the authenticity of the Banarasi saree.

