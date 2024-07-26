Nita Ambani stuns in exquisite ivory saree featuring intricate floral embroidery at Paris Olympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nita Ambani stuns in an exquisite ivory saree at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Nita Ambani, the leading lady of the prestigious Reliance Industries, never fails to make a statement with her impeccable sense of style. Whether it's at a high-profile event or a casual outing, she always manages to turn heads with her fashion choices. Recently, she once again proved her fashion prowess when she attended the Paris Olympics 2024 with her husband, Mukesh Ambani.

The power couple, who are known for their grandeur and opulence, made a stunning appearance at the event. However, it was Nita Ambani who stole the show with her ethereal look in an exquisite ivory saree featuring intricate floral embroidery. The elegant saree was paired with a matching blouse and accessorized with statement jewellery, completing the look with perfection.

Nita Ambani paired her saree with statement jewellery pieces that added an element of glamour to her look. She opted for oversized statement earrings, a large diamond ring and a multilayered pearl necklace.

Nita's makeup, applied with the help of makeup artist Mickey Contractor, included flushed cheeks, defined brows, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, and a glossy lipstick hue. Her hairstylist, Ritika Kadam, created a side partition and loose, lustrous curls that wonderfully complemented her exquisite appearance. Her hair fell gracefully down her shoulders.

Take a look at Nita Ambani's pictures here:

Nita Ambani's love for sarees and her frequent appearances in them have also inspired many women to embrace this traditional attire. Saree, which was once considered formal or festive wear, has now become a fashion statement for women across all age groups. Nita Ambani's style is an inspiration for many as she effortlessly carries herself in this elegant garment.

