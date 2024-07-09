Nita Ambani exudes elegance in Hyderabadi khada dupatta, know everything about the timeless classic

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know everything about Nita Ambani's Hyderabadi khada dupatta.

India is a country that is rich in culture and diversity, and one of the most iconic and timeless pieces of clothing that reflects this is the Hydrabadi khada dupatta. This traditional garment has been a part of Indian fashion for centuries and has recently made a comeback in the fashion world, with none other than Nita Ambani flaunting it with grace and elegance.

Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation and one of the most influential women in the world, has always been known for her impeccable sense of style. She has been seen wearing various traditional Indian outfits on numerous occasions, but her recent appearance in the Hydrabadi khada dupatta at her son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony has caught everyone's attention.

So, what exactly is the Hydrabadi khada dupatta, and why is it considered a timeless classic? Let's take a closer look and know everything about this exquisite piece of clothing.

Origin and History:

The Hydrabadi khada dupatta originated in the city of Hyderabad, located in the southern state of Telangana. This garment has its roots in the Mughal era and was initially worn by the royal Muslim ladies of Hyderabad. It is believed that the Nizams, rulers of the Hyderabad state, introduced this garment to their harems, where it became a popular choice among women. It is inspired by the traditional Chaugoshiya.

The word "khada" means standing or upright, and "dupatta" refers to a scarf or shawl. The name itself reflects how this dupatta is draped on the shoulder and stands upright. This unique draping style gives it a regal and elegant look, making it a favourite among women of all ages.

Design and Fabric:

The Hydrabadi khada dupatta is known for its intricate designs and vibrant colours. It is usually made from lightweight fabrics like chiffon, georgette, or silk, making it comfortable to wear in the hot and humid weather of Hyderabad.

The most distinctive feature of this dupatta is the intricate hand embroidery work done on it. The designs are inspired by the Mughal era and often consist of floral patterns, paisleys, and other traditional motifs. The embroidery is usually done in gold or silver thread, giving it a royal touch.

How to Drape a Hydrabadi Khada Dupatta:

The draping style of the Hydrabadi khada dupatta is what sets it apart from other types of dupattas. It requires a bit of practice and skill to drape it perfectly, but once you get the hang of it, you will be able to create a stunning look effortlessly.

To drape a Hydrabadi khada dupatta, you need to start by placing one end of the dupatta on the right shoulder and bring it diagonally across your chest. Take the other end and tuck it into your waist on the left side. Then, take the loose end and bring it over your head to create a pleated look at the back. Finally, pin it in place.

