Maang Tikka from 90s are back in fashion, beautiful designs seen at Anant-Radhika's wedding

Many new fashion trends were seen at Anant Radhika's wedding. However, from Bollywood actresses to Kim sisters, everyone was seen wearing Maang Tikka at wedding functions. Looking at the latest Maang Tikka fashion, you will be reminded of the 90s era. Till now, where big Maang Tikkas were in fashion, now small and simple Maang Tikkas with intricate designs are back in trend. Now, let see what is the new fashion of Maang Tikka.

In the 90s, thin and dangling Maang Tikkas were in fashion. From Madhuri Dixit to Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, you have seen wearing such Tikkas in many films. But for the last 8-10 years, there has been a trend of big maang tikka with heavy designs. This Maang Tikka is worn a little downwards. But at Anant Radhika's wedding, most of the people wore thin and small Maang Tikka, seeing which you will become nostalgic.

Janhvi Kapoor, who reached Anant Ambani's wedding, looks no less than an angel from heaven in a golden lehenga. Janhvi Kapoor carries a small golden maang tikka, which adds to her beauty.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian, who attended the Ambani family function, were also seen wearing maang tikka. The Kim sisters wore very thin diamond maang tikka. Kim also wore a beautiful nose ring with her maang tikka.

Shanaya Kapoor carried a beautiful tikka with a lehenga and choker. The design was similar to the old-fashioned tikka with a pendant. The small maang tika with a wavy braid gives a very girly look.

Miss World Manushi Chillar was also seen wearing a Nath Tikka at Anant Radhika's wedding. Manushi wore a very thin Maang Tikka, which had 3 diamonds in it. This silver look of Manushi looked very beautiful.

Although Aishwarya might have reached Anant Radhika's wedding wearing an old-style tikka, her daughter Aaradhya wore a very beautiful and small Maang Tikka, which gave a girly look to Aaradhya Bachchan.

The tika worn by Juhi Chawla at Anant Radhika's wedding was reminiscent of the beautiful look of her era. Juhi Chawla had worn such maang tikas during her film days as well.

Genelia D'Souza, who is ahead in fashion and style, was seen in the entire 90s. From bindi to maang tika, Genelia carried everything from her mother's era i.e. the 90s. Genelia wore a long tilak style bindi and an old fashioned maang tika.

